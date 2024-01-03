2.

"I'm the oldest of three and the only daughter. We grew up in extreme poverty, and I took care of my brothers from the age of 10. My youngest brother still refers to me as his 'second mom,' and he's 35 now. My mother had a horrendous childhood; she had so much trauma that led to bad relationships and hardship, but she truly did the best she could. We went without so much, and I was parentified and responsible for way too much way too soon. I became a parent myself when I was very young, but I was motivated to give my children a better life. Among my siblings, I'm the one who 'made it' — I own a house, have a successful career, and my children will never know the type of poverty and instability I'd experienced. Sadly, my brothers have never been able to break the cycle. They struggle with poverty, addiction, and housing instability to this day, and they only call me when they need money. It's heartbreaking because we used to be so close."