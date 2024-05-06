20.

"My elementary school in the '60s had an incinerator on the playground's edge. Every day, the janitor would collect the trash from the classrooms, dump it in the incinerator, light a match, and burn it up! Students weren't supposed to go near it, but it was too interesting to stay away from. Through a little hole at the bottom of the incinerator, I could look through and see pieces of lead or graphite that'd remained after a pencil had burned. Once, I reached through for one and got caught by the principal. He was a nice man; he told me to wash my hands and go back to class. Can you imagine a school playground with an incinerator on it today? It seems strange now, but no one thought much about it at that time."