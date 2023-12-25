Hi! I'm Dannica, and I love to read. I challenged myself to read 75 books in 2023, and TBH, I really thought I was just going to have to take the L and call it a day. But thanks to some all-nighters, coffee, and just some awesome binge-worthy stories, I made it! So now, as the year closes out, I'm here to share with all of you lovely people my top 10 favorite books from this year that had me screaming, crying, and in shambles (positive).
My favorite genre of all time is fantasy, so I very much got into my fantasy reading bag this year. However, I also explored a bunch of fiction, mystery/thrillers, memoirs, and some rom-coms! I think my top 10 is a fairly good mix of genres, so let me tell you all about the books that became near and dear to my heart in 2023, in no particular order:
1.The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
2.The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
3.Happy Place by Emily Henry
4.Daughter of No Worlds by Carissa Broadbent
5.On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
6.Red Rising by Pierce Brown
7.A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
8.The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
9.Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
10.Finally — Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley
And that wraps up my top 10 favorite books of the year! Thank you to everyone who managed to get through all my raving enthusiasm. I read so many amazing stories this year, and I'm so, so excited to start my 2024 challenge! I'm thinking maybe I should try for 80 books? IDK, but revisiting all these books made me fall in love with them even more, so I'm quite sure there will be some rereads in the near future.
As someone who is always looking for more book recommendations, let me know what your favorite books of the year were, and what's next on your TBR list! What books are coming out next year that you cannot wait to get your hands on? What kind of tropes do you love? Comment below!