14.

"The biggest one is probably about hustle culture. I have definitely had a privileged career to even be able to say this, but I used to think it was a badge of honor being loyal to my company and grind, grind, grind. My now-husband would joke that if he made XYZ salary, I wouldn't have to work, and I used to take such offense at that. Turns out, just because you're loyal to your company does not EVER mean they will be loyal to you. Grinding so hard at your job only takes you away from the things that matter most in your life. And lastly, WORK SUCKS. It's literally called work. It's ingrained to place such a high value on one's job when, in reality, it's the thing that funds your life. Unapologetically take your PTO, take sick days, work only the hours you need to, etc. Protect yourself, your mental health, and your family because you are absolutely replaceable at work, but you are not replaceable at home."