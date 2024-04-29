One Iconic "Challengers'" Scene Wasn't In The Original Script – Here's What It Is

Challengers director Luca Guadagnino has revealed the show’s stand-out scene almost never happened.

The sports drama features Zendaya, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, and Broadway performer Mike Faist as a trio of burgeoning tennis players who become embroiled in a complicated love triangle that dominates both their professional and personal lives for more than a decade.

As soon as the trailer was released last year, anticipation for Challengers was high, particularly over a snippet that occurs early on in the film, in which the trio’s characters become embroiled in a three-way kiss.

However, while the sequence might already be considered one of the film’s most iconic moments, Luca has admitted it wasn’t even part of the original story.

“I don’t think that was in the script at the beginning. Not at all,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“We discussed at length with [screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes] the concept that the [love] triangle needs to flesh out the possibility that all the corners touch – that if you’re jealous of someone, you’re not jealous of your partner, you’re jealous also not to be picked by the rival.

“You want to be the object of the affection of the rival, so you’re jealous of not being part of it as much as you are jealous of your partner being chosen.”