20 Ways To Make Your Home Look Cleaner Than It Is In 2024

Happy Earth Boutique is a woman-owned Etsy shop making natural and low-waste cleaning and self-care alternatives.

Promising review: "The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley

Get it from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $11.89 (originally $13.99).