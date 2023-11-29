31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense (...To Give As Gifts This Year)

Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. They can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!

Promising reviews: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do it's magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E

"It sounds a little over-the-top, but this cold brew maker changed my whole approach to coffee. I am so happy with mine that I have bought about five or six additional ones to give as gifts to family and friends. They are now all converts themselves. They have my highest recommendation." —James J Ferguson III

