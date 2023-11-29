31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense (...To Give As Gifts This Year)

1. A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that'll help the year-round iced coffee drinker in your life make their own delicious brew at home without throwing even more money at their favorite caffeine chain.
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. They can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do it's magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
"It sounds a little over-the-top, but this cold brew maker changed my whole approach to coffee. I am so happy with mine that I have bought about five or six additional ones to give as gifts to family and friends. They are now all converts themselves. They have my highest recommendation." —James J Ferguson III
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).
2. A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner for getting a professional-level clean whenever and wherever they want without the usually required time and expense. This mighty machine quickly sucks up messes, restoring furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to their former glory with minimal effort.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "Saw this thing all over TikTok and caved because my couch was looking BUSTED. This little green monster was super simple to put together out of the box, easy to wrap back up after use, and the water that came after cleaning my couch was literally black...My couch is light blue so, definitely gets things CLEAN. Do it, you don't know you need it but you do." —KD Krane
"This was a Christmas gift for my daughter-in-law, at her request, and the day after she opened it, her cat threw up on the sofa. This little machine cleaned it up beautifully. It was easy to handle and the convenient storage of attachments is a plus." —Toby
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
3. A large-capacity rotating makeup organizer to bring some much-needed calm to their vanity and turn that sprawling mess of lip balms and makeup brushes into a space-saving display fit for any department store.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." —Reagan
"Purchased this for my sister as a Christmas gift. She put it together very quickly and has been using it since. She is VERY PLEASED with the look of it and happy that it has enough storage capacity to hold all her makeup items. Now my other sister wants one to display her cosmetics. LOL." —Sheri Ann George
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4. A tiny milk frother because it's a quick and easy way to *whip* up cafe-quality drinks at home, where the milk they want is always in stock.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at-home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly. If you’re on the fence I’d say, 'What are you waiting for? Buy it already!'" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 24 styles).
5. A toothbrush station so they can liberate their bathroom counter from constant clutter and goopy messes with a wall-mounted unit that stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste every time. It's sleek, more sanitary than leaving out uncovered brushes, *AND* conveniently holds four rinse cups.
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Get a closer look on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it! The design is simple yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TikTok made me buy it LOL!" —Stephanie Mendoza
"Bought a few as gifts and everyone loves them and tells their friends about it." —Me
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A fast-acting air purifier if they suffer from allergies or are just very sensitive to mysterious smells. With three-stage filtration, this ultra quiet system works to trap pet dander, pollen, odors, and more so they can breathe a little easier — literally.
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let them know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter.
Get a closer look on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "This was a gift for my sister after her husband was diagnosed with a host of allergies. They use it in their bedroom and he no longer wakes up with daily congestion like he did before. They are very happy with it." —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in white and black).
7. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit that'll drastically *cut* down on their food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher.
This unit comes with three interchangeable chopping blades, three grater blades, and two slicer blades. It also comes with holding containers to house all the blades, a cleaning fork, and a safety holder.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "I love this product. Saw a girl using it on TikTok and immediately opened my phone to order mine. No more tears from chopping onions! Slices tomatoes, cuts items perfectly, and is just so handy for the avid home chef!" —Zach
"Bought this as a gift for my friend and she praised it so highly, I bought one for myself. Easy to use when cutting or slicing anything. One of the best" —Betty P.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A pack of Shark Tank-approved miniature spatulas for a stocking stuffer that'll help make their money go farther by finally by allowing them to scoop out every 👏 last 👏 drop 👏 of that expensive foundation, lotion, hot sauce, etc.
Spatty is a woman-owned small business founded by Cheryl Rigdon. She dreamed up the invention in response to frustration over not being able to get every last ounce of product out of her purchases, and then landed a deal with the Sharks on Shark Tank.
The set comes with one spatula with a 6-inch handle, and another with a 12-inch handle.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is my second set (gave one as a gift). It's hard to believe how much product is left in each container. For example, using the Spatty I got five more days out of my moisturizer. Without the Spatty, I would have wasted $$ and high-end product. I highly recommend these products." —Jennifer W.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99.