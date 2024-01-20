Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Sustainable Swaps Under $25 To Make In 2024

    Big bonus — most of these one-time purchases will end up saving you money over time.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths for an eco-friendly alternative to disposable sponges and paper towels. Unlike regular dishcloths, these can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between uses so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs.

    a reviewer photo of one of the dishcloths featuring a lemon print
    a reviewer holding a wadded up Swedish dishcloth
    www.amazon.com

    Use these again and again, and compost them when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton.

    I genuinely enjoy using Swedish dishcloths way more than I even did paper towels. They're perfect for managing day-to-day messes in the kitchen and they're shockingly absorbent, durable, and long-lasting. The biggest annoyance I had with them is never knowing where to put it when it was drying, but recently I mounted a Command hook behind my sink and used a hole punch to create a little hanging hole. Now my dishcloths stay out of the way when not in use and dry quicker! It was one of the easiest swaps to make that resulted in WAY less trash. 

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.67+ (available in 24 styles).

    2. A printed washable sponge to replace the probably-kinda-smelly disposable sponge you're currently using. These work just as well, and can be tossed in the washing machine or dishwasher and reused again and again!

    A model rinsing the washable sponge under the sink faucet
    A stack of three of the washable sponges with different colorful prints sitting on a wooden cutting board
    Marley's Monsters / Etsy

    Based in Oregon, Marley's Monsters creates colorful zero-waste swaps for everyday paper essentials.

    Promising review: "These are high quality and last through multiple washes and scrubbing. The item is exactly as described and had cute prints. These are my second set as my other ones lasted me about two years." —Jackie 

    Get it from Marley's Monsters on Etsy for $12 (available in four backing colors).

    3. Or a pack of plant-based sponges if you're a disposable sponge loyalist, but not a plastic sponge loyalist. This one is specially cut to get into corners and crevices while being made from natural wood pulp with zero plastic or dyes allowing it to biodegrade over time.

    the packaged pack of three sponges
    a gif of a model using the sponge to wash a dish
    Sqwishful, Sqwishful

    Sqwishful is an Asian-American, woman-owned small biz that launched in 2018 with a mission to create useful, effective cleaning products that don't make the world less clean in the process.

    I was audibly excited the first time I ran one of the super-thin cardboard-like sheets under water and watched it almost instantly puff up into a plush sponge. It was (and remains) genuinely fun. But more importantly, the sponges themselves are larger than average and beefy, meaning they stand up super well to lots of cleaning action. And because they aren't made with any plastic or dyes, they are better for the planet when it's time to say goodbye — the sponge and packaging are 100% compostable! There's nothing to not like.

    Get a three-pack from The Container Store for $7.99 or Sqwishful for $8.

    4. A pack of refillable K-Cups you can fill with your favorite ground coffee to save loads of money (and plastic).

    amazon.com

    These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer, old or new!

    Promising review: "Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years and they have held up great! Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints! And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." —Amazon Customer

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    5. A spacious reusable shopping bag made from recycled ripstop that folds up tiny enough to keep in a purse or backpack so you're always prepared to say no to the inevitable "Do you need a bag?" question.

    a model holding the bag in white with a smiley face print
    the bag folded up in a printed storage pouch
    Baggu

    I can't and I won't shut up about my Baggu!!!! It was sort of an impulse purchase in a situation where I needed a bag, and I have gotten SO much use out of it ever since. It folds up tiny enough that I can pack it along with my other out-and-about essentials without hogging too much space in my purse — I bring it EVERYWHERE! It's massive and holds so much stuff, making it perfect for almost any impromptu shopping excursion. Because of its size, I worried getting the bag folded back into its small carrying pouch would be a struggle. It's surprisingly simple and very forgiving of a poor fold job. The fact that it wipes clean and is safe to machine wash makes it even more versatile. I've been known to lug bags of food scraps to my compost drop-off with it. If I were president, I'd make sure everyone had a Baggu!!!!!

    Get it from Baggu for $14 (available in 20 colors/prints). 

    6. A pack of biodegradable hair ties because they're thick enough and strong enough that you'll actually be sad when you inevitably lose one. Comfort yourself with the fact that they can naturally break down over time, unlike regular plastic-filled ties.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Terra Ties is a small business that's creating a 100% biodegradable alternative to standard hair ties. Made for all genders and ages, these durable bands are made from natural rubber and organic cotton dyed with natural dyes.

    Promising review: "Love, love, LOVE Terra Ties and how long they last. I've always had issues with hair ties either not holding my hair tight enough, or just stretching out after a few uses. I have consistently kept a hair tie around my wrist for 10+ years and these have lasted much longer than any brand I've purchased before. Biodegradable is just an added bonus!!" —Samantha

    Get 27-pack from Amazon for $14.95.

    7. A reusable Stasher food bag for making it easy to ditch those single-use plastic baggies! These airtight pouches come in a range of sizes and are safe to use in the microwave and freezer. Then just toss 'em in the dishwasher for easy cleaning!

    a reviewer photo of a sandwich and egg inside a clear reusable bag
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use these for my kids almost every day, usually for apple slices or other snacks on the go. They are very sturdy and wash well in the dishwasher. The only one that hasn't lasted more than a year is one that my son purposely tore by ripping the sides." —thenoteshed

    Get it from Amazon for $9.34+ (available in four colors and in additional sizes).

    8. A stainless-steel strainer and saucer set to make tea time a zero-waste affair without single-use tea bags (many use plastic sealants and aren't biodegradable). Allow yourself to indulge in some tasty loose-leaf teas at home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I started drinking more loose-leaf tea as a way to cut down on the waste of tea bags (It's also more delicious IMO, which doesn't hurt). I settled on a two-pack of these strainers after another, more cutesy strainer ball left me choking back a mouthful of tea leaves when prepping one of my finer rooibos teas. These have been great for close to five(?) years now. I love that they hook onto the mug and come with a little saucer to set the strainer on when it's finished steeping.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (also available in packs of two).

    9. A patented pet hair remover that uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again. Fido's seemingly endless supply of fur to shed has finally met its zero-waste match.

    amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

    Promising reviews: "I have a multi-pet household, some with long hair some short, and my couch is a magnet for hair! I’ve spent hours with pet vacuum attachments and lint rollers and they all fail. This tool in five minutes cleaned all the hair off with ease! I was so impressed I did the decorative pillows and then moved on to every soft surface in my house! It’s really a game-changer!!! You need to be quite aggressive with it or it’s just not going to work! My one issue is the button that opens the chamber where the hair and lint collect is exactly where I put my thumb for leverage when using it so the top pops open from time to time. It may be just me and how I’m holding it! I would still buy it again and have been using it every day for a clean couch!" —manypaws

    Get one from Amazon for $24.99.

    10. A 16-pack of reusable bamboo makeup remover pads because they're gentler on the planet than cotton and can be reused up to 1,000 times. That's a lot of makeup removed and disposable cotton rounds saved!

    a reviewer photo of one of the pads labeled &quot;new&quot; and another that&#x27;s slightly darker in color labeled &quot;1 month&quot;
    amazon.com

    Plus, it includes a mesh laundry bag for easy cleaning!

    Promising review: "These cloths are super soft and perfect for removing makeup, cleansing with micellar water, or applying toner. I like these better than washcloths because they are not abrasive at all (don't buy these if you were hoping for a little exfoliation). They are easily washable and nicely absorbent. I go through a lot of cotton squares in my skincare routine, and I wanted to be less wasteful. These are a great solution. I am planning on buying more!" —Steve P

    Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in six color combinations).

    11. Or a makeup erasing cloth so you can gently — but effectively — remove makeup with just a little bit of water. Plus, it's reusable! Once it gets dirty, just toss it in the wash. Makeup wipes, who?

    BuzzFeed writer removing bright red lipstick with the makeup erasing cloth
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    I bought one of these cloths after including it in previous posts, subsequently selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I could've imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day, because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. It also washes up shockingly well. I've had it for close to two years and every time it comes out of the washing machine almost entirely stain-free I'm equally shocked. 

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in eight colors).

    12. A compost bin because it's a sustainable solution for food scrap disposal that's sleek enough to keep on the counter but doesn't have to stay there; it comes with a mounting bracket for the inside of cabinet doors!

    a reviewer photo of the open compost bin filled with food scraps
    a reviewer photo of the compost bin mounted on the back of a cabinet door
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never knew how awful my metal compost bin was until I got this beauty! Easy to open with one hand, the bag stays in place, and it's lightweight. Everything that's wrong with the traditional countertop compost bin, this bin solves. Life-changing." —Emma

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).

    13. A pack of glass straws you can reuse again and again for all your sustainable sippin' needs! They're wide enough to easily drink your favorite smoothie (and cute to boot).

    a reviewer photo of a Yeti tumbler with a glass bent straw inserted, and a mason jar with a straight glass straw inserted
    www.amazon.com

    These straws come with two brushes for easy cleaning.

    Promising review: "There is always a concern with glass. Is it sharp? Is it too small or too large? I have to say, I was very impressed. The glass straws are about the same size as a 'Golden Arches' straw so the size is just about right. The ends are rolled and polished for smoothness and durability. I can detect no difference in size between the straws — all are uniform and well-made. A very good purchase!" —Ron C

    Get an eight-pack (four bent, four straight) from Amazon for $5.99.

    14. A reusable collapsible coffee cup to make you feel like Mary Poppins, pulling full-on cups out of your teeny tiny bag and making those essential coffee runs a lot more Earth-friendly in the process.

    a reviewer holding the cup in light blue with the included straw inserted
    a reviewer photo of the cup collapsed
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers!

    This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a incredible to have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 4 sizes and in 24 styles).

    15. A wild sage and vetiver shampoo bar if you're looking to cut single-use plastics from your haircare routine without sacrificing on the color-safe, nourishing quality you've come to know and love from salon brands. 

    a hand holding a sudsy square shampoo bar
    Dip

    Dip is a woman-owned environmental awareness brand creating top-notch hair care that's so good, being plastic-free is just a fun bonus. Products are made locally in the USA and are suitable for ALL hair types. 

    This is not only my favorite shampoo bar, but my favorite shampoo — period. I am not fussy with my hair, so I tend not to notice subtle differences between shampoo formulas, but even I noticed how much better my hair felt and looked after using this shampoo bar and the corresponding plastic-free conditioner. So soft and SO much less frizzy, even when I let it air dry. Don't be deterred by the price. My partner and I are three months into our first bar and there is still PLENTY of life left, so do yourself a favor and try it yourself! 

    Get it from Dip for $24 (also available in a travel size and in additional scents). 

    16. A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splash-proof, portable, and just overall very nice to look at. No more empty plastic lighters in the trash with this around!

    A Gif of BuzzFeed editor lighting a candle with the electric lighter
    a reviewer hand holding the lighter in black
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors).