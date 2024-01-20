31 Sustainable Swaps Under $25 To Make In 2024

1. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths for an eco-friendly alternative to disposable sponges and paper towels. Unlike regular dishcloths, these can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between uses so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs.
Use these again and again, and compost them when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton.
I genuinely enjoy using Swedish dishcloths way more than I even did paper towels. They're perfect for managing day-to-day messes in the kitchen and they're shockingly absorbent, durable, and long-lasting. The biggest annoyance I had with them is never knowing where to put it when it was drying, but recently I mounted a Command hook behind my sink and used a hole punch to create a little hanging hole. Now my dishcloths stay out of the way when not in use and dry quicker! It was one of the easiest swaps to make that resulted in WAY less trash.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.67+ (available in 24 styles).
2. A printed washable sponge to replace the probably-kinda-smelly disposable sponge you're currently using. These work just as well, and can be tossed in the washing machine or dishwasher and reused again and again!
Based in Oregon, Marley's Monsters creates colorful zero-waste swaps for everyday paper essentials.
Promising review: "These are high quality and last through multiple washes and scrubbing. The item is exactly as described and had cute prints. These are my second set as my other ones lasted me about two years." —Jackie
Get it from Marley's Monsters on Etsy for $12 (available in four backing colors).
3. Or a pack of plant-based sponges if you're a disposable sponge loyalist, but not a plastic sponge loyalist. This one is specially cut to get into corners and crevices while being made from natural wood pulp with zero plastic or dyes allowing it to biodegrade over time.
Sqwishful is an Asian-American, woman-owned small biz that launched in 2018 with a mission to create useful, effective cleaning products that don't make the world less clean in the process.
I was audibly excited the first time I ran one of the super-thin cardboard-like sheets under water and watched it almost instantly puff up into a plush sponge. It was (and remains) genuinely fun. But more importantly, the sponges themselves are larger than average and beefy, meaning they stand up super well to lots of cleaning action. And because they aren't made with any plastic or dyes, they are better for the planet when it's time to say goodbye — the sponge and packaging are 100% compostable! There's nothing to not like.
Get a three-pack from The Container Store for $7.99 or Sqwishful for $8.
4. A pack of refillable K-Cups you can fill with your favorite ground coffee to save loads of money (and plastic).
5. A spacious reusable shopping bag made from recycled ripstop that folds up tiny enough to keep in a purse or backpack so you're always prepared to say no to the inevitable "Do you need a bag?" question.
I can't and I won't shut up about my Baggu!!!! It was sort of an impulse purchase in a situation where I needed a bag, and I have gotten SO much use out of it ever since. It folds up tiny enough that I can pack it along with my other out-and-about essentials without hogging too much space in my purse — I bring it EVERYWHERE! It's massive and holds so much stuff, making it perfect for almost any impromptu shopping excursion. Because of its size, I worried getting the bag folded back into its small carrying pouch would be a struggle. It's surprisingly simple and very forgiving of a poor fold job. The fact that it wipes clean and is safe to machine wash makes it even more versatile. I've been known to lug bags of food scraps to my compost drop-off with it. If I were president, I'd make sure everyone had a Baggu!!!!!
Get it from Baggu for $14 (available in 20 colors/prints).
6. A pack of biodegradable hair ties because they're thick enough and strong enough that you'll actually be sad when you inevitably lose one. Comfort yourself with the fact that they can naturally break down over time, unlike regular plastic-filled ties.
7. A reusable Stasher food bag for making it easy to ditch those single-use plastic baggies! These airtight pouches come in a range of sizes and are safe to use in the microwave and freezer. Then just toss 'em in the dishwasher for easy cleaning!
Promising review: "I use these for my kids almost every day, usually for apple slices or other snacks on the go. They are very sturdy and wash well in the dishwasher. The only one that hasn't lasted more than a year is one that my son purposely tore by ripping the sides." —thenoteshed
Get it from Amazon for $9.34+ (available in four colors and in additional sizes).
8. A stainless-steel strainer and saucer set to make tea time a zero-waste affair without single-use tea bags (many use plastic sealants and aren't biodegradable). Allow yourself to indulge in some tasty loose-leaf teas at home.
9. A patented pet hair remover that uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again. Fido's seemingly endless supply of fur to shed has finally met its zero-waste match.
10. A 16-pack of reusable bamboo makeup remover pads because they're gentler on the planet than cotton and can be reused up to 1,000 times. That's a lot of makeup removed and disposable cotton rounds saved!
11. Or a makeup erasing cloth so you can gently — but effectively — remove makeup with just a little bit of water. Plus, it's reusable! Once it gets dirty, just toss it in the wash. Makeup wipes, who?
12. A compost bin because it's a sustainable solution for food scrap disposal that's sleek enough to keep on the counter but doesn't have to stay there; it comes with a mounting bracket for the inside of cabinet doors!
Promising review: "I never knew how awful my metal compost bin was until I got this beauty! Easy to open with one hand, the bag stays in place, and it's lightweight. Everything that's wrong with the traditional countertop compost bin, this bin solves. Life-changing." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
13. A pack of glass straws you can reuse again and again for all your sustainable sippin' needs! They're wide enough to easily drink your favorite smoothie (and cute to boot).
These straws come with two brushes for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "There is always a concern with glass. Is it sharp? Is it too small or too large? I have to say, I was very impressed. The glass straws are about the same size as a 'Golden Arches' straw so the size is just about right. The ends are rolled and polished for smoothness and durability. I can detect no difference in size between the straws — all are uniform and well-made. A very good purchase!" —Ron C
Get an eight-pack (four bent, four straight) from Amazon for $5.99.
14. A reusable collapsible coffee cup to make you feel like Mary Poppins, pulling full-on cups out of your teeny tiny bag and making those essential coffee runs a lot more Earth-friendly in the process.
Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers!
This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a incredible to have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 4 sizes and in 24 styles).
15. A wild sage and vetiver shampoo bar if you're looking to cut single-use plastics from your haircare routine without sacrificing on the color-safe, nourishing quality you've come to know and love from salon brands.
Dip is a woman-owned environmental awareness brand creating top-notch hair care that's so good, being plastic-free is just a fun bonus. Products are made locally in the USA and are suitable for ALL hair types.
This is not only my favorite shampoo bar, but my favorite shampoo — period. I am not fussy with my hair, so I tend not to notice subtle differences between shampoo formulas, but even I noticed how much better my hair felt and looked after using this shampoo bar and the corresponding plastic-free conditioner. So soft and SO much less frizzy, even when I let it air dry. Don't be deterred by the price. My partner and I are three months into our first bar and there is still PLENTY of life left, so do yourself a favor and try it yourself!
Get it from Dip for $24 (also available in a travel size and in additional scents).
16. A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splash-proof, portable, and just overall very nice to look at. No more empty plastic lighters in the trash with this around!
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors).