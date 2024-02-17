Say Goodbye to Disposable Products and Hello to These 24 Reusable Alternatives

1. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely, you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and saves the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.25.
2. Or a pack of reusable Wetjet pads if you love the convenience of Wetjet mopping, but hate how quickly those single-use refills add up.
These are also from Turbo Microfiber!
Promising review: "Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard, things get dirty FAST! These save time, money and the hassle! I recommend!" —Bailey Babcock
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $30.99.
3. A pack of refillable K-Cups you can fill with any ground coffee so you can save loads of money (and plastic) without giving up the single-cup convenience.
These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer, old or new!
Promising review: "Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years and they have held up great! Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints! And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.69.
4. Or a reusable stainless-steel coffee filter for the pour-over coffee lovers flying through paper filters — and hating it!
This dripper is carefully engineered to fit most branded coffee carafes including the 6-, 8-, and 10-cup Chemex Coffee Makers and Hario V60 02 and 03 drippers. To clean, just dump out the coffee grounds and rinse it under warm water. It's also recommended that every two weeks or so, you descale the filter by soaking it with white distilled vinegar and warm water for an extra good clean.
Promising review: "Love this! We purchased a Chemex to minimize the amount of plastics or additional waste associated with making coffee. Also, due to the pandemic, we find we make a lot more coffee at home, which means we go through more filters — this solved our filter waste issue! We now don’t worry about a ridiculous amount of paper filters being tossed out and also the way this filters is fantastic. It fits perfectly, is easy to wash, and makes for a great lid to keep the coffee warm. Would 100% recommend to others!" —Jaycob Simpson
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three finishes).
5. Some penguin dryer balls because on top of their stunning good looks they can do everything a dryer sheet can (on repeat) AND reduce drying times, which is good news for the planet and your energy bill.
Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies.
Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure and follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $32.
6. A makeup-erasing cloth to gently (but effectively) remove your makeup with just a little bit of water — no additional makeup remover needed. Plus, it's endlessly reusable! Once it gets dirty, just toss it in the wash.
I bought one of these cloths after including it in previous posts, subsequently selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I could've imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day, because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. It also washes up shockingly well. I've had it for close to two years and every time it comes out of the washing machine almost entirely stain-free I'm equally shocked.
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in seven colors).
7. Or a set of reusable facial rounds with an aesthetic bamboo holder that'll replace single-use cotton rounds in your bathroom and accidentally save you a boatload of money.
Everything pictured above is included — 16 rounds, a bamboo storage caddy, and a mesh laundry bag.
Promising review: "I love these reusable pads! They’re perfect for skincare serums as they don’t absorb too quickly and are super soft against the skin. The wooden container fits them perfectly and looks beautiful. 10/10 would recommend." —Dennis Hemken, Jr
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of plowing through lint rollers just to keep Fido's shedding at bay. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "We were wasting a lot of lint rollers to remove our cat's hair as my wife is obsessed with having everything clean. This product is not just saving my money but also it works great on anything — sofas, clothes, bed, etc. Easy to clean up the hair as well. I wished it worked a little better in removing hairs with fewer tries but it does the job when you are persistent. Definitely recommend for any cat lovers out there." —Mohammad Kabir
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A pair of nonstick silicone baking mats so you can say "buh-bye" to single-use parchment paper and foil, but still get all the slick, nonstick benefits.
Promising review: "I just starting baking with these at Christmas time. They are great! They really save me a lot of money as I haven't needed to buy parchment paper to line my cookie sheets anymore. I use them to roll out sticky doughs also. I am a fan! They fit a regular size cookie sheet very well. They are easy to clean. I wish I would've discovered these sooner!" —Tamara white
Get a pair from Amazon for $16.14.
10. Plus, these reusable silicone baking cups to help you spend more time experimenting with new recipes and less time at the store buying yet another pack of paper liners.
Each set is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe and can be used in a muffin tin or freestanding — no need for grease or non-stick spray!
Promising review: "Love that this takes up almost no space. It is a great alternative to a traditional muffin pan! The colors are so cute, and I also love that it doesn't create all the paper waste. Would definitely buy again!" —medici28
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four sizes).
11. A reusable Stasher food bag for ditching those single-use plastic baggies for good! These airtight pouches are safe to use in the microwave and freezer. Then just toss 'em in the dishwasher for easy cleaning!
Promising review: "I use these for my kids almost every day, usually for apple slices or other snacks on the go. They are very sturdy and wash well in the dishwasher. The only one that hasn't lasted more than a year is one that my son purposely tore by ripping the sides." —thenoteshed
Get it from Amazon for $11.04+ (available in four colors and in additional sizes).
12. These reusable Swiffer dusters so you can enjoy all the cleaning convenience of the disposable versions while helping the environment and crossing "duster refills" off your shopping list forever.
TS Designs is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor.
Psst — the seller notes that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle, but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.94 (available in 10 colors and in multipacks).
13. A rechargeable electric lighter because it's windproof, splash-proof, portable, and just overall very nice to look at. No more empty plastic lighters in the trash with this around!
Promising review: "I got the three-pack, one for me and two as gifts to friends who are trying to reduce waste. We all love these lighters because a single charge really does last, we don't have to buy any more disposable lighters for the foreseeable future, and the length is perfect for hard-to-reach wicks. Getting used to how to place the arc on the wick and understanding that there was a safety timeout took me a bit to get used to but wasn't frustrating." —Salim
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors).
14. A printed washable sponge to replace the probably-kinda-smelly disposable sponge you're currently using. These work just as well, and can be tossed in the washing machine or dishwasher and reused again and again!
Based in Oregon, Marley's Monsters creates colorful zero-waste swaps for everyday paper essentials.
Promising review: "These are high quality and last through multiple washes and scrubbing. The item is exactly as described and had cute prints. These are my second set as my other ones lasted me about two years." —Jackie
Get it from Marley's Monsters on Etsy for $12 (available in four backing colors).