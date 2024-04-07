27 Reusable Products That’ll Cross Expensive Disposable Versions Off Your Shopping List For Good This Spring

1. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effectively as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap-around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely; you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done, you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and save the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
2. Or a pack of reusable Wetjet pads if you love the convenience of Wetjet mopping, but hate how quickly those single-use refills add up.
These are also from Turbo Microfiber!
Promising review: "Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, are easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard; things get dirty FAST! These save time, money, and the hassle! I recommend!" —Bailey Babcock
3. A multi-stream Keurig reusable K-Cup you can fill with any ground coffee so you can save loads of money (and plastic) without giving up the single-cup convenience. Worried about cleaning it? Don't be! It's dishwasher-safe!
Note: You'll need to take the "pod holder" out of your machine before you put this in, and reviewers advise that you carefully read the directions to make sure you're popping and locking everything correctly.
Promising review: "This is a game changer. It offers convenience, allowing me to brew any coffee grounds I love. The MultiStream ensures an even extraction for a delightful taste and aroma. Plus, it's eco-friendly, [reducing] plastic waste. Cleaning is easy, and it's durable. If you own a Keurig, this reusable filter is a must-have for a personalized and sustainable coffee experience." —Jack
4. Or a reusable stainless-steel coffee filter for the pour-over coffee lovers flying through paper filters — and hating it!
This dripper is carefully engineered to fit most branded coffee carafes, including the 6-, 8-, and 10-cup Chemex Coffee Makers and Hario V60 02 and 03 drippers. To clean, just dump out the coffee grounds and rinse it under warm water. It's also recommended that every two weeks or so, you descale the filter by soaking it with white distilled vinegar and warm water for an extra good clean.
Promising review: "Love this! We purchased a Chemex to minimize the amount of plastics or additional waste associated with making coffee. Also, due to the pandemic, we find we make a lot more coffee at home, which means we go through more filters — this solved our filter waste issue! We now don't worry about a ridiculous amount of paper filters being tossed out, and, also, the way this filters is fantastic. It fits perfectly, is easy to wash, and makes for a great lid to keep the coffee warm. Would 100% recommend to others!" —Jaycob Simpson
5. Oooor a basket-style reusable coffee maker filter if you prefer a classic coffee pot for your morning brew. This stainless steel option comes in four different styles, so you're sure to find one that works with your beloved pot.
Promising review: "We went through a few filters to get to this one, but it's the winner. Don't buy plastic filters with screens. This full metal piece is everything it promises to be. Easy to clean, holes don't block up. WON'T MELT like some plastic filters, and saves paper. No distortion of flavor at all. Love it. Had it for awhile now, and still going strong. You want this one." —David & Sabrina Lévesque
6. Some penguin dryer balls because on top of their stunning good looks they can do everything a dryer sheet can (on repeat) AND reduce drying times, which is good news for the planet and your energy bill.
Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies.
Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure to follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m
7. A makeup-erasing cloth to gently (but effectively) remove your makeup with just a little bit of water — no additional makeup remover needed. Plus, it's endlessly reusable! Once it gets dirty, just toss it in the wash.
I bought one of these cloths after including it in previous posts, subsequently selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I could've imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. It also washes up shockingly well. I've had it for close to two years, and every time it comes out of the washing machine almost entirely stain-free, I'm equally shocked.
8. Or a set of reusable facial rounds with an aesthetic bamboo holder that'll replace single-use cotton rounds in your bathroom and accidentally save you a boatload of money.
Everything pictured above is included — 16 rounds, a bamboo storage caddy, and a mesh laundry bag.
Promising review: "I love these reusable pads! They're perfect for skincare serums as they don't absorb too quickly and are super soft against the skin. The wooden container fits them perfectly and looks beautiful. 10/10 would recommend." —Dennis Hemken, Jr
9. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of plowing through lint rollers just to keep Fido's shedding at bay. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "We were wasting a lot of lint rollers to remove our cat's hair as my wife is obsessed with having everything clean. This product is not just saving me money, but it also works great on anything — sofas, clothes, beds, etc. Easy to clean up the hair as well. I wish it worked a little better in removing hairs with fewer tries, but it does the job when you are persistent. Definitely recommend for any cat lovers out there." —Mohammad Kabir
10. A pair of nonstick silicone baking mats so you can say "buh-bye" to single-use parchment paper and foil, but still get all the slick, nonstick benefits.
Promising review: "I just started baking with these at Christmas time. They are great! They really save me a lot of money as I don't need to buy parchment paper to line my cookie sheets anymore. I also use them to roll out sticky dough. I am a fan! They fit a regular-sized cookie sheet very well. They are easy to clean. I wish I would've discovered these sooner!" —Tamara white
11. Plus, these reusable silicone baking cups to help you spend more time experimenting with new recipes and less time at the store buying yet another pack of paper liners.
Each set is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe and can be used in a muffin tin or freestanding — no need for grease or non-stick spray!
Promising review: "Love that this takes up almost no space. It is a great alternative to a traditional muffin pan! The colors are so cute, and I also love that it doesn't create all the paper waste. Would definitely buy again!" —medici28
12. A reusable Stasher food bag for ditching those single-use plastic baggies for good! These airtight pouches are safe to use in the microwave and freezer. Then just toss 'em in the dishwasher for easy cleaning!
Promising review: "I use these for my kids almost every day, usually for apple slices or other snacks on the go. They are very sturdy and wash well in the dishwasher. The only one that hasn't lasted more than a year is one that my son purposely tore by ripping the sides." —thenoteshed
