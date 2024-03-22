27 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

1. An in-flight phone mount for a hands-free way to watch all those episodes of Queer Eye you downloaded for the flight. It can also mount on your luggage for long (aka boring) layovers, too.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I travel for a living and fly often. I regret not buying this when I started traveling. I can clip it to the back of the seat in front of me and also on the windows. It is small enough to fold up and fit in my pocket. This is random but related — if you are sitting in an exit row on an airplane, you cannot clip this to the window until the plane is in the air — other than that, they do not care if it is clipped to the window during the flight. Highly recommended." —Chrissie Jo
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in five colors).
2. A Trtl neck pillow that'll actually support your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight z's. It's way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor's shoulder.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off....a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regard to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed how I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in four colors).
3. A moisturizing saline gel so you can put an end to the frequent nosebleeds and restore some desperately needed moisture to your dry irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
4. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of sweating at the bag check scale, hoping you can avoid paying pesky overage fees. This scale is super accurate so you can be confident in your under 50 pound pack-job.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four colors).
5. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because who wants to spend the entire flight tethered to seat back in front of you with a cord. These come with a handy travel/charging case and connect to your devices in one easy step.
Promising review: "These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously I used only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired first time super easy. The volume and sound are significantly better than my old style. Nice little charging and travel case and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these for a few weeks, I am still very pleased with these earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J. L. Hoover
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
6. Plus, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you (and a buddy) can actually use those Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.
Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in black or white and in two other models).
7. A compact external battery for keeping all of your many essential devices charged during long travel days. One charge of this battery can charge your phone roughly three times. No more huddling by the single terminal outlet for you!
Promising review: "So far so good. I've used it a couple of times and I've been able to charge my iPhone 6S at least three times with one charge. I really like the light that tells you how much power is still left. It's also pretty small so it doesn't take up a lot of space. Update: I’ve had this for like two years now. Still works great! I’ve taken it on so many trips. I’ve been able to charge my iPhone, and GoPro batteries all with one charge. This thing has been a great purchase." —Sway
Get it from Amazon for $25.98.
8. A tri-fold travel wallet to keep everything (and I mean everything) on hand and organized as you run to catch your flight. Money, cards, boarding passes, passport — you name it — all protected with RFID-blocking tech.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.
Promising review: "Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try this one. Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person, and it's wildly pretty." —BazantSol
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 37 colors).
9. A hands-free luggage drink caddy that'll finally make it possible to handle your luggage, pull up your boarding pass, *and* carry your iced coffee at the same time.
Promising review: "This is an amazing travel accessory! When you are trying to juggle your hot beverage with a water bottle, your phone, and a boarding pass, this is a handy, easily stashable uni-tasker to have. Fits perfectly on my carry-on bag and larger rolling bags as well." —Pirate
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 25 styles).
10. A pair of lace-up loafers with over 10,000 5-star ratings if you're in desperate need of a comfy shoe you can easily slip on and off at airport security. Reviewers say they are remarkably lightweight and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.
Promising review: "I bought these for my trip to Italy and Greece this year, and I don't regret it! They were very flexible when packing them inside my suitcase and didn't take up too much room. The support is something to be desired, but I was still comfortable using them while walking all over Rome and Athens! I got home and washed them and they were great and looked like new! I'm hoping to get another pair soon!" —Mae
Get them from Amazon for $33+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 23 styles).