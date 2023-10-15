32 Products That’ll Take Care Of Any Eyesores Contaminating Your Home

1. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner so you can lift the most terrifying grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and watch stains (and your worries) wash down the drain.
Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment and the mold was out of control and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A set of shelf dividers if you've got piles of jeans, towels, and leggings that always start organized but eventually just become one messy super pile.
3. A fast-drying grout paint pen that'll help you cover up years of dingy staining in your tile cracks without all the time-intensive scrubbing. Think of it like one of those adult coloring books — fill in the lines and bask in your ~artistic~ sensibilities.
Promising review: "We're delighted with this product. I have spent 15+ hours scrubbing grout without being able to get rid of stains. I can't attest to longevity but it looks great now! I had trouble with matching the color but we decided it was better to be close and do the whole floor than have visible stained grout!" —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and in additional colors).
4. A toothbrush station to clear counter clutter and prevent goopy messes! This wall-mounted unit stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste on your brushes every time. It's much more sanitary than leaving out uncovered brushes *AND* it conveniently holds four rinse cups.
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $17.77 (available in three colors).
5. A nonscratch cooktop cleaning kit because you don't trust those mystery stains on your ceramic cooktop, and this kit has everything you need to take it from always vaguely greasy to ~glowing~.
The full kit contains a 10-ounce bottle of the cooktop cleaning solution, three cleaning pads, a grip pad tool, and a scraper.
Promising review: "Cerama Bryte was the brand my grandmother recommended using and grandmas are always right! The extra scrape-y tool is a lifesaver for tough splatters. The cleaner and scrubber themselves work wonderfully. After using this, our stove looks sparkling like new again!" —britt
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
6. A pop-up leaf collector for making quick work of the tedious task of collecting all the grass clippings, leaves, and branches strewn across the yard. When you're done, fold this tarp like a taco to make transferring it all into the trash a breeze.
Plus, it folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the offseason.
Promising review: "I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves. I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." —Ronnie
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
7. A reusable pumice stone to quickly take care of those unsightly rings that you've been scrubbing at in vain since forever.
Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover, and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets, and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money, and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald
Get it from Amazon for $11.15.
8. A patented pet hair remover if your home's most persistent eyesore is Fido's endless shedding. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again without constantly lugging out the vacuum.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
9. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
10. A set of microfiber cloths because why bother cleaning if the glass is just going to look foggy anyway? These cleaning cloths will make sure your hard work doesn't go to waste with a 100% lint- and streak-free finish.
Microfiber Wholesale is a family-owned small biz that started in 1946. Since then, the brand has evolved into an e-commerce business tat creates and distributes high-quality cleaning products.
They're great for windows or any glassware, too!
Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." —Xena the Warrior Mama
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $18.98.
11. A Baseboard Buddy with an extendable handle to save your knees, back, and shoulders from the pain of crouched-over cleaning. This utilizes a contoured head that conforms to the shape of baseboards and door moldings with reusable cleaning pads that trap and lock dirt with a simple swipe.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner if you want a professional-level clean on your own time. Skip the scheduling woes and get straight to being shocked and awed by this machine's ability to effortlessly suck up messes and restore furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to their former glory.
Promising review: "This machine is truly a game changer. Especially for anyone who loves velvet and has pets. My dining room chairs have never been cleaner! Anytime there is a spill on the couch, I leap out of my chair with excitement to use my beloved new cleaning toy! Cat or dog vomit or mark something? No match for the Bissell Little Green. I would recommend as an essential part of any homeowner's cleaning kit." —Charlotte Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
13. A set of stove gap fillers because all those stuck crumbs between your stove and counter are kinda gross. With these, you can hide existing crumbs and prevent new ones by plugging up the gap with an easy-to-clean silicone cover. Welcome to a permanently cleaner kitchen.
Promising review: "If you have gaps between your stove and your counters (like most of us), you need these! They wipe up nicely, and I throw them in the dishwasher every couple of weeks for maintenance. The best part? NOTHING falls in that little gap anymore! :)" —Chelzie
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and in three colors).
14. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste for performing small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains other solutions could never handle.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.