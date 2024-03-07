Try Less With These 34 Products That Make Keeping A Clean Home Feel Easy

1. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner so you can lift the most terrifying grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and watch stains (and your worries) wash down the drain.
Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment and the mold was out of control and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris
2. A pack of stain-lifting pads to take care of stains like freshly spilled wine or old pet accidents on your carpet without you even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
3. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of lugging out the vacuum every three seconds. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day, and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this, I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
4. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach, and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that claim to be no scrub/wipe, but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use, it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
5. A large woven storage basket that'll quickly make clutter ~disappear~ so you can treat your eyes to a distraction-free zone.
Promising review: "Love this basket. I was looking at a $130 Room version and am so glad I found this one. It is high quality and looks expensive." —Jennifer Barnes
6. A portable paw cleaner with silicone bristles because all you need to do is fill it with water to gently scrub away dirt and mud, preemptively saving your carpet from another dirty dog disaster.
Promising review: "Where we live, spring = mud, and using a new towel every time the dog went outside wasn’t working. Our dog hates anything touching his feet (and has to be drugged by the vet to get his nails done), so I honestly didn’t think he’d let us use this thing, but for some bizarre reason, he doesn’t seem to mind! The rubber 'bristles' are actually quite soft, and our dog waits fairly patiently while we do his feet. It does a great job! We have a 105-lb. Rhodesian ridgeback and the large canister is plenty big enough." —SB
7. A Baseboard Buddy with an extendable handle to save your knees, back, and shoulders from the pain of crouched-over cleaning. This utilizes a contoured head that conforms to the shape of baseboards and door moldings with reusable cleaning pads that trap and lock dirt with a simple swipe.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations about this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together, and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable, and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
8. A gel toilet-cleaning stamp so you can keep your porcelain throne looking and smelling clean with approximately zero effort even if you procrastinate on a proper scrub sesh. Cleansing gel releases with every flush, leaving behind a fresh scent and preventing stain buildups.
Each stamp lasts for around 12 days!
Promising review: "I love these 'stamps.' They keep your toilet clean and make the entire bathroom smell fantastic, clean, and deodorized at all times. They are very easy to use, don't over-complicate the instructions. I did, thinking there had to be more to it than that. You just stick it on the inside of the toilet and it will stay in place and clean the toilet each time it is flushed. I love these!" —J. D. Robinson
9. Or these Clorox toilet tablets you can plop in your toilet tank for four 👏 whole 👏 months 👏 of continuous cleaning action with every flush.
Promising review: "I wasn't impressed at first. This doesn't take the place of cleaning the bowl manually, but it does cut down on how often you need to clean your bowl. I had old stains from the previous tenants inside my bowl, but after about four weeks the stains have disappeared. Love this product!" —Dorine Buse
10. A hybrid robot vacuum and mop if you want spotless floors without even having to lift a finger. It's safe for use on all floor types *and* utilizes smart navigation for an orderly and thorough cleaning.
Promising review: "We LOVE this! It works so much better than our four other Roombas. It always returns to its home base to charge. It rarely gets stuck on anything. It’s very convenient. Our robot mop is so finicky and never wants to start. This product is so nice! We add water about once a day." —Ali Spenler
