Try Less With These 34 Products That Make Keeping A Clean Home Feel Easy

Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment and the mold was out of control and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.