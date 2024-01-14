26 Products To Help Your Groceries Last Long Enough For You To Actually Eat Them This Year

1. A genius "Bread Buddy" dispenser so you can save yourself from throwing out stale bread with a sleek container that not only locks in freshness, but also protects your loaf from getting squished in the pantry.
Promising review: "This is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
2. Some Rubbermaid produce-saver containers to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.
These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.
Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.
Promising review: "These are great. My vegetables stay fresh so much longer. No more throwing away food and wasting money." —Cindys27
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $16.59.
3. Or a money-saving Bluapple freshness ball for extending the life of fruits and vegetables by just existing in proximity to your produce.
Just refill the Bluapple with a new packet every three months. Refill kits available.
Promising review: "These do seem to work, extending the life of my fruits and vegetables up to a week longer. Change the packet inside on schedule. I shake them occasionally and make sure that no produce is covering the top holes. I bought more for family/friends when I told them about it. No food is more expensive than that which you throw away (thanks, Mom)." —ttmadison
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A stainless-steel pasta measuring tool because how many times have you mistakenly cooked way more noodles than you could possibly eat in one sitting? This makes it easy to portion out just the right amount, so there's no leftover spaghetti slowly spoiling in your fridge.
Promising review: "It works great! Sizing is just right. No more wasted noodles." —RegularFella
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
5. A set of herb saver pods that preserve and protect fresh herbs from becoming a squished, browning mess in the back of your fridge for up to three weeks! The pods store well in the fridge door and simply need to be refreshed with water in the attached reservoir every 3–5 days.
Prepara is a small business creating high-quality food prep tools that are supremely functional to help you enjoy your time in the kitchen.
Promising review: "This really works so great. I keep my mint leaves in here and it really does keep them fresh for about three weeks. Just switch out the water every 3–4 days. Everyone is so intrigued when they see this in my fridge. You should definitely purchase this." —Shaney
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $34.50 (also available individually).
6. A set of reusable soda can covers if it pains you to dump out half-full drinks or let fizzy drinks go flat. These covers create an airtight seal so you can enjoy half a can and still come back for the other half later.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with this purchase! I originally purchased because I am afraid of bees getting into my soda can while I’m outside. I didn’t know that it would also keep my soda airtight and leakproof — such an awesome bonus! I love that it came in a six-pack. I keep one in my purse for on the go!" —Carley Lesinski
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $12.97.
7. A Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray so you can freeze and reheat soup or sauce without defrosting an entire container and committing to soup for every meal so it doesn't go to waste. The included lids make these trays stackable so freezer organization is a breeze even if you're short on space.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and it have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Each cube holds one serving, or one cup, of soup or sauce!
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors and in packs of two).
8. A set of silicone food savers to help preserve your produce when the recipe only calls for half an onion. Now you can easily save the other half without wasting plastic wrap only to have it get all weird and hard in your fridge, anyway.
Food Huggers is a woman-owned small biz founded by two friends trying to cut down on both food and plastic waste in the kitchen.
Promising review: "This product is very easy to clean and I was surprised that it actually worked on a cut tomato! I was afraid that it would squish the tomato since the product is rather thick, but it worked beautifully. I will be using the other sizes as they are needed, but one thing I do really like is that storage for these 'keepers' takes so little room in my cabinets!" —DHW698
Get a five-piece set from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five color combos).
9. Plus, a reusable avocado saver because you rarely use the whole thing in one go, and storing these fickle fruits without nearly instant browning is a shockingly tall task. This stretch pod is the solution and is safe to toss in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "This avocado storage container is wonderful! I eat avocado toast every morning for breakfast but only need half at a time. This container helps keep the other half of my avocado perfect for tomorrow's breakfast. It is also extremely easy to clean as I just throw it through the dishwasher. I couldn't live without this product!" —Melissa Biver
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
10. Or the revolutionary Guac-Lock if you're tired of the disappointment that comes when you grab some chips only to realize the guac you enjoyed just two days before has already turned that ~appetizing~ shade of brown.
Promising review: "Rarely do I buy something that delivers 100% of what they claim it will. I'm happy to report that this completely lived up to my expectations. Truth be told, it works even better than I expected it to. I made a batch of guac a week ago. Two or three times during the week, I unlocked it, dipped a chip or two and then re-locked it. After a week, the guacamole is as fresh as if I made it this morning. I typically make a batch of guac each week and use it as a snack or as a spread on sandwiches. I also typically throw out one-third of the batch because it spoils before we can eat it. Not any more. I estimate the food I'm not wasting will actually pay for the Guac-Lock in about a month." —mhogan
Get it on Amazon for $36.89.
11. A mini bag sealer for pretending you never even opened that bag of potato chips (if you ignore the fact that half of them are gone). This double-sided device cuts and reseals sandwich and snack bags so your food stays fresh for longer.
My genius mother got me one of these as a stocking stuffer for Christmas, and it really was the gadget I didn't know I needed. I've since had less disappointing moments of finding chips in the pantry only to have them be stale. Plus, it's kinda delightful watching the bags reseal like magic with just an itty bit of heat.
Promising review: "I loved the idea of this from the moment I saw it and it totally lived up to the hype! I also really like the idea of the hooks on the top of the unit. Put a hook on the inside of a cabinet door (below the sink is where I have mine) and it’s easy to grab and use. Genius!" —CardsGrl
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A terra-cotta sugar saver bear that'll turn your hard-as-rock clump of brown sugar into a soft pile of ready-to-use sweetness (and keep it that way).
Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and place it in your sugar to soften and maintain moisture for approximately 3–6 months.
Promising review: "I was nervous to try them in case they were a waste of money. Yesterday, I followed the directions, i.e. soaked them in water for 20 minutes, then plopped one each in containers of hard-as-concrete dark brown sugar and one of light brown sugar. I didn't dry them, just dropped them in on top. So today, I took the containers down and looked, and each container of formerly concrete-hard sugar was easy to measure out, no lumps, it's a miracle!" —NGS
Get two from Amazon for $8.28.
13. A 15-piece set of airtight dry food containers so you can bring a little organized calm to your pantry while keeping food fresher for longer. You've let one too many boxes of cereal go stale — it's time to break the cycle.
This set includes one tall container, four large, six medium, and four small containers.
Promising review: "I ordered this set to continue on the road to an organized pantry. There are enough containers and enough variety of sizes to make me happy. I have stored pastas and noodles, dried beans, rice, sugar, instant mashed potatoes, crackers, etc. When I open a box of something, I put whatever is unused into one of the containers and feel very secure that the contents will be fresh and protected from any possible insect problem." —R M
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three colors).