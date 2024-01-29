If You Can Never Get Comfortable On A Flight, These 27 Products Just Might Help

1. A pair of compression socks for anyone whose feet, ankles, or legs tend to swell up on long flights. These cozy socks can help prevent that, and double as another thermal layer (planes be cold).
Read more about compression socks and swelling on long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "After wearing these socks for over 24 hours straight for travel on an overseas flight, I had absolutely no swelling at all in my feet or ankles. I was worried about the potential for blood clots being on an airplane for a long time. So, I am glad I made the investment in these socks. Very comfortable. Washed them out by hand and hung them to dry. They were ready to wear the next day. I will definitely continue to wear these and recommend them." —islandgirl
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).
2. A cooling memory foam seat cushion to make you and your aching back feel ~supported~ even on painfully long travel excursions.
The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.
Promising review: "I bought this before a trip to Asia. I typically find airplane seats to lack padding and to become uncomfortable for long flights. This seat was very comfortable and kept my butt from being sore on the flights. I really like it and will probably use it on all flights moving forward." —Carter Cathey
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
3. A pair of reusable anti-nausea bands that may help soothe churning stomachs caused by long flights, car rides, and cruises without copious amounts of Dramamine.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
There's a kid's band, too!
Promising review: "I recently started taking more flights for work and was suffering nausea and headaches. My mom suggested this after an infomercial. I usually ignore, but she purchased for me and I’m thankful. No nausea no headaches! Highly recommend after my experience!" —B3k1ndBLove
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.53.
4. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because the idea of being tethered to the back of the seat in front of you for the entirety of your 12-hour flight is, in a word, unbearable. Break free from the wires without breaking the bank.
Great news! They're waterproof for when you hit the hotel hot tub later.
Promising review: "The earbuds are everything I had hoped they would be. I like the fit in my ear, and that is important for achieving the sound I want. I like the fact that they are waterproof and can use them on vacation without worrying about damaging them." —C S
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
5. Plus, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter if you (and a buddy) actually want to use said Bluetooth earbuds to watch those free in-flight movies.
Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in black and white and two other styles).
6. A moisturizing saline gel so you can put an end to the frequent nosebleeds and restore some desperately needed moisture to your dry, irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
7. A Trtl neck pillow for actually supporting your neck while you try to catch some mid-flight Z's. It's way less bulky than traditional travel pillows and will keep you from head bobbing onto your neighbor's shoulder.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off....a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
8. Plus, a soft kid-size travel pillow with double neck support to make sure the nap you scheduled your entire travel itinerary around actually happens.
Promising review: "This was invaluable for my long flights to and from the East Coast to Hawaii. I also bought the kids' version for my son, and he loved it. It collapses easily into a bag that attaches to your hand luggage. My husband had a traditional neck pillow which was more supportive, but ended up being unwieldy to travel with. I think this pillow struck the right balance between support and flexibility." —A&J
Get it from Amazon for $36.95+ (available in 4 sizes and in 12 colors).
9. Or, a memory foam travel pillow because it can be bent any which way to get you in a suitable sleeping position no matter what kind of trains, planes, and automobiles situation your travel plans entail.
Promising review: "Love how soft and flexible this pillow is; my only complaint is that I didn't get more. I have two kids, and they fought constantly over it! It's very comfortable and easy to use. My favorite thing about it is that the cover is removable and washable. I always feel yucky after a flight and love that I can wash it!" —Amanda and Pam
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
10. A two-in-one travel blanket and pillow if you're always shivering through airplane naps because traveling with a bulky blanket seems untenable.
Promising review: "I bought this product before taking a six-hour flight, and it was a lifesaver. The pillow has a strap behind it to put it on your luggage so that it doesn't have to be carried. Very convenient when traveling. The blanket kept me warm on the plane, and when the blanket was folded into the pillow, it was also comfortable. Would definitely recommend." —Robynn
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in six colors).
11. A teensy travel contact kit for any lens wearers wary of dry, scratchy eyeballs halfway through your travels. This complete set comes with a tiny tube to hold contact solution, a case, tweezers, and an insertion tool so you can get your contacts in or out at a moment's notice.
Promising review: "I love this product a lot. Super cute!! It’s very minimalistic and fits in my purse just fine. I have no worries about it opening in my bag because it snaps tightly, but it isn’t hard to open at all. I would recommend this product to any contact wearer!!" —Krystal
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in three colors).
12. An inflatable footrest so you can really put your feet up and relax with a travel-friendly stool that inflates to three different heights to suit any situation. It's also a great option for kiddos when their wittle feet can't yet reach the ground.
Promising review: "I hesitated to order this for our upcoming travels to Europe, but I'm so glad I did. The footrest pillow is sturdy, inflates very easily (with a choice of two different heights), and folds into a small carry pouch once deflated. The footrest came with a contoured sleep mask and ear plugs." —Maria N.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors and a two-pack).
13. Or an in-flight foot hammock to make kicking back in the flight cabin a whole lot easier. It easily mounts onto the seat tray, and not only ups that economy seat comfort, but can also help reduce in-flight foot swelling.
Promising review: "Have used this three times now on international trips and it's a game changer for me! I have to take my shoes off during long (6+hr) flights and in the past had to carefully rest my feet on top of shoes which was often uncomfortable. It allows me to rest my feet without the worry of touching the gross carpet on a plane. I usually get someone around me asking where I bought it and I always recommend. It works even when the person in front of you reclines their seat. Highly recommend." —John Merchant
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors and in multipacks).
14. An in-flight phone mount for a hands-free way to watch all those episodes of Ted Lasso you downloaded for the flight. It can also mount on your luggage for long (aka boring) layovers, too.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I travel for a living and fly often. I regret not buying this in the beginning when I started traveling. I can clip it to the back of the seat in front of me and also on the windows. It is small enough to fold up and fit in my pocket. This is random but related — if you are sitting in an exit row on an airplane you cannot clip this to the window until the plane is in the air — other than that they do not care it is clipped to the window during the flight. Highly recommended." —Chrissie Jo
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).