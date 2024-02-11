40 Products For Anyone Who Hates Creating Excess Waste

1. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of plowing through lint rollers just to keep Fido's shedding at bay. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "We were wasting a lot of lint rollers to remove our cat's hair as my wife is obsessed with having everything clean. This product is not just saving my money but also it works great on anything — sofas, clothes, bed, etc. Easy to clean up the hair as well. I wished it worked a little better in removing hairs with fewer tries but it does the job when you are persistent. Definitely recommend for any cat lovers out there." —Mohammad Kabir
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely, you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and saves the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.25.
3. Or a pack of reusable Wetjet pads if you love the convenience of Wetjet mopping, but hate how quickly those single-use refills add up.
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Promising review: "Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard, things get dirty FAST! These save time, money and the hassle! I recommend!" —Bailey Babcock
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $30.99.
4. A compost bin for sustainable food scrap disposal that's sleek enough to keep on the counter, but doesn't have to stay there; it comes with a mounting bracket for the inside of cabinet doors!
Promising review: "I never knew how awful my metal compost bin was until I got this beauty! Easy to open with one hand, the bag stays in place, and it's lightweight. Everything that's wrong with the traditional countertop compost bin, this bin solves. Life-changing." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
5. These reusable Swiffer dusters so you can enjoy all the cleaning convenience of the disposable versions while helping the environment and crossing "duster refills" off your shopping list for good.
TS Designs is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor.
Psst — the seller notes that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle, but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.94 (available in 10 colors and in multipacks).
6. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer because now you can create your own copycat Uncrustables for a fraction of the price and without the wasteful individual wrappings. A set comes with three different shapes, but the filling possibilities are endless!
7. A pack of lavender-scented liquid hand soap refills in easy-to-recycle paper-based cartons to avoid buying pre-packaged plastic pumps every time you run out. These refills make it easy to reduce waste while enjoying the swoon-worthy aesthetics of a reusable decorative dispenser.
Cleancult is a small business creating a low-waste solution for household essentials like dish and hand soap that come in carton packaging that's broadly curbside recyclable. Plus, they carbon offset all their shipments!
You can use most any pump dispenser you'd like, but if you're in the market for some, check out Cleancult's two-pack of dishwasher-safe, shatter-resistant soap dispensers.
Promising review: "This liquid hand soap lives up to its billing. It is the softest, most gentle liquid hand soap I have ever used. It comes in easy to use 'milk carton' containers, which are very easy to pour into your bathroom décor liquid soap dispenser. I have a dispenser full of Cleancult liquid soap at every sink in my house. The best!!!" —redapple
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $28.99 (available in additional scents).
8. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths for a long-lasting alternative to single-use paper towels. Unlike regular dishcloths, these can easily be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between uses so you know it's not harboring any unwanted germs or odors.
Use these again and again, and compost them when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton.
Swedish dishcloths are perfect for managing day-to-day messes in the kitchen and they're shockingly absorbent, durable, and long-lasting. The biggest annoyance I had with them was never knowing how to best let it dry between uses, but recently I mounted a Command hook behind my sink and used a hole punch to create a little hanging hole. Now my dishcloths stay out of the way when not in use and dry quicker! It was one of the easiest swaps to make that results in WAY less trash.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.67+ (available in 28 styles).
9. Or a roll of reusable bamboo towels so you can clean your entire house with a clear conscience. These are 100% machine washable, super absorbent, and one roll offsets up to 60 (!!!) rolls of conventional paper towels.
They're made from organic bamboo, are machine-washable, and are SUPER strong! They can be used ~120+ times~ before discarding (ideally in your compost!).
Promising review: "Don't let the quantity discourage you. I cut mine in half! One half-sheet takes the life of dozens of sheets of regular paper towels and cloth towels! My regular cotton towels can't compete with one sheet of these bamboo towels! No lint left behind, it doesn't break apart in my hand, and it is as strong as Magic Erasers if you've tried them before! Using them is not gross when you think along the lines of using rags. One sheet has lasted over a week with rinsing with hot water and soap and hang drying. This is a game changer!!!" —Neela921
Get a roll (20 sheets) from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A reusable collapsible coffee cup because to-go coffee is a must, but making unnecessary trash isn't. Plus, you'll feel like Hermione Granger, shocking your barista as you pull full-on cups out of your teeny tiny bag.
Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers!
This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a incredible to have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 4 sizes and in 24 styles).
11. A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.
Promising review: "I've been using this product for a couple of months now, and it is still working beautifully. I used to run through blotting papers like crazy, but this roller has saved my wallet. I'm pretty oily, and still can use the roller maybe 20–25 times without washing it at all. LOVE!" —eden
Get it from Amazon for $9.54.
12. A shipment of jumbo recycled toilet paper rolls with no inks, dyes, or scents — each purchase helps build toilets for those in need (they donate 50% of profits). Each roll is wrapped in recyclable paper, not plastic, and is sent straight to your home without a trip to the grocery store.
Subscribe to have jumbo rolls of recycled toilet paper delivered straight to your door every 1, 1.5, or 2 months!
Buying toilet paper as an apartment-dweller without a car is the actual worst. It's awkward to carry when you've already got arms loaded up with other groceries, and buying the tiny four-pack of TP is not particularly cost-effective. We just got our second shipment of Who Gives A Crap and it's been nothing but delightful. It's high-quality TP without any plastic packaging that helps those in need. I doubt your current TP brand can say the same! The rolls themselves are super. long and are wrapped in paper with fun prints that are cute enough to display on the back of my toilet. An unnecessary (but appreciated) bonus!
Get 24 rolls from Who Gives a Crap for $38 (subscribe and save $10 on your first order).