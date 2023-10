26 Pet Products You’ll Gush About To Your Friends Almost As Much As Your Actual Pet

This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that this shouldn't replace standard protocol for new cat introductions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.

Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress...We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we...It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did...If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer



