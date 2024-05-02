34 Mother's Day Gifts For The Mom Who Says They "Don't Want Anything"

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother's Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. A marble cheese slicer with two replacement wires that's a *gouda* way to upgrade her already legendary charcuterie game.
2. A custom paint-by-number pet portrait for turning those 8 million dog photos living on mom's camera roll into a hand-painted art activity that'll be fit for framing.
Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos using the tool they gave you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use and fun to paint — excited to frame it! I actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" —Jonathan Kebert
Get it from Amazon for $39.99
3. An electric wine opener so she can crack open a bottle with just the click of a button. It looks very sleek sitting in the charging dock on a countertop or bar cart and includes a foil cutter for a clean slice every time.
I received this as a birthday gift, and though it is one of the most unnecessary things that I own, I LOVE it. It looks very cool and expensive in person. I can almost guarantee anyone who partakes in wine, even occasionally, will love this!
Promising review: "I purchased this product for my mom as a Mother’s Day gift. She struggles with regular corkscrews, so I wanted to get her something to make her life easier, and this electric wine opener did the trick! Super easy to use, and she no longer has to hassle with those pesky corkscrews. Highly recommend for any and all wine lovers!" —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
4. An easy-to-install hummingbird feeder because any perfectly average window can be turned into a full-on bird observatory with 100% free admission and complimentary snacks (from her own kitchen).
Sweet Feeders is a family-owned small business that toured with their feeders at state fairs across Texas before moving the business online in 2017.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for a hummingbird and gardening fan. They have several hummingbird feeders, other bird feeders, and lots of garden decor, but they said they hadn’t seen one like this before. It’s a great unique item and was a Mother’s Day hit." —KK
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two materials).
5. An all-in-one hot air brush for helping mom style, dry, and add volume to her hair in one easy step. This gadget combines the heat of a blow dryer with the shape and bristles of a round brush to make at-home blowouts a breeze.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE working with this dryer!! I have short hair and was concerned that the barrel would be too large. However, it seems to work nicely and gives me just enough body. I have very fine hair but even with the fine hair, the brush grabs and holds. I do not have any issues with hair getting stuck or anything burning. The only issue and it really isn’t that big of an issue, is that the cord will get twisted up a little, but that is it!! It works so well on my hair and cuts my drying time in half. Even purchased the smaller barrel for my mom for Mother’s Day because I knew it would be something she would be skeptical of and not purchase. She absolutely loves it as well!!" —Kristy
Get it from Amazon for $37.25+ (available in nine colors and styles).
Some reviewers with 4a–c curls like the barrel brush, but if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, consider checking out the Revlon one-step paddle brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!
6. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker to turn any frozen fruit into a creamy, sorbet-like treat in minutes. This easy-to-clean machine is particularly perfect for vegans and anyone else with a dietary restriction keeping them from satisfying their ice cream cravings.
Promising review: "I bought this for my wife for Mother's Day. She absolutely loves it and uses it almost every day. It makes great-tasting snacks out of bananas mixed with other frozen fruits. It is easy to use and easy to clean. My wife likes it so much that she even took it on vacation with us. The only bad thing about it is the loud noise it makes." —Bay Boy
Get it from Amazon for $31.69.
7. A sentimental trinket dish if you're too far away to give mom her daily "you're great" reminders in person. This drop spot for her rings and other doodads can help pick up the slack.
Promising review: "Very nice little trinket dish! I ordered this for Mother's Day, and my mom LOVED IT! I was worried that since it was ceramic, it might arrive damaged, but it was well-padded in the product box. The workmanship is great! It was about 4 inches square and about 3/4 inches deep. The clear finish over the white/gold made it shine brightly. I think this was a great value and would purchase again." —Texaspup
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 39 styles).
8. An adorable dog biscuit baking kit that comes with two mixes and a pan so she can spend an afternoon whipping up delectable treats for her actual favorite child.
The kit contains a dog bone pan (that makes 16 treats) and two biscuit mixes — one with pumpkin and apples and the other with carrots and beef bone broth.
Promising review: "Great gift for dog owners and lovers. Easy to make, and my dogs loved them. They smell delicious." —Cindy F.
Get it from King Arthur Baking Company for $40.85.
9. A collapsible silicone popcorn popper from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection if mom's favorite big screen is the one in her living room. This will give her the movie theater popcorn she craves with all the convenience of the microwaveable stuff.
PHEW — it's dishwasher-safe for easy clean up!
Promising review: "I didn't think I'd be happy with any method other than stove popping, but this is far better! Much better also than my air popper. Pops every kernel. I love being able to also put the butter on the lid to flavor while it pops, comes out flavorful and fluffy/crispy, and is so convenient." —jae.t
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in three colors).