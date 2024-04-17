35 Mother's Day Gifts For The Mom Who Says They "Don't Want Anything"

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE working with this dryer!! I have short hair and was concerned that the barrel would be too large. However, it seems to work nicely and gives me just enough body. I have very fine hair but even with the fine hair, the brush grabs and holds. I do not have any issues with hair getting stuck or anything burning. The only issue and it really isn’t that big of an issue, is that the cord will get twisted up a little, but that is it!! It works so well on my hair and cuts my drying time in half. Even purchased the smaller barrel for my mom for Mother’s Day because I knew it would be something she would be skeptical of and not purchase. She absolutely loves it as well!!" —Kristy

Get it from Amazon for $37.25+ (available in nine colors and styles).



Some reviewers with 4a–c curls like the barrel brush, but if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, consider checking out the Revlon one-step paddle brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!