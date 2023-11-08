34 Products That’ll Leave Your Home Looking The Best It Ever Has

Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business creating safe, plant-based cleaning solutions from their very own factory in New Hampshire that just so happen to also smell amazing.



It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth!

Promising review: "We got this product because, while stainless steel appliances look so nice when you first get them, as soon as you start using them you get fingerprints galore. All of the 'home remedy' tricks we tried were annoying, or so labor-intensive as to be overly frustrating, so this product has been wonderful. It takes only a few minutes to clean all the appliances and make them look brand-new again — great for when company comes over and you want to pretend like you always live in a magazine spread for a home rather than the comfortable way you normally do :-)" —Anton Stocker

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three sizes).