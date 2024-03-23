33 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

1. Store fruits and veggies alongside a Bluapple freshness ball to extend their life by just existing in proximity to your produce, saving you money and unnecessary trips to the grocery store.
2. And, revamp your pantry with a set of airtight dry food containers to lock in freshness for all those grains, nuts, and baking provisions. You've let one too many boxes of cereal go stale — it's time to break the cycle.
3. Spend less on your smile with this teeth-whitening pen, because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen costs a fraction of the price, can be used on the go, and the best part? NO lingering sensitivity.
4. Replace wasteful lint rollers with a patented pet hair remover if Fido's hair is taking over every surface in your home. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
5. Save stained surfaces with a TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can finally tackle all those annoying scuffs and stains you thought only an expensive paint job could eliminate.
6. Revive worn-out furniture with wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches that were totally already like that when you got it.
7. Cut down on energy costs and install a self-adhesive door draft stopper. Simply snip it to size and stick on any door to guard against drafts, noise, and under-door lights. Then just sit back, watch your electricity bill go down, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket.
8. Embrace refillables with these silicone travel bottles that have a built-in labeling system because it's time to stop spending a small fortune on name-brand travel-sized products and just make your own. These are totally leak-proof and can be washed and reused again, and again, and again.
9. Ditch single-use paper towels for these Swedish dishcloths, an eco-friendly alternative that, unlike regular dishcloths, can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between uses so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs.
10. Never pay $5+ for bottled water again with a leakproof nesting water bottle that comes with a fun surprise! The stainless-steel bottle nests inside a travel cup, so you can score even more savings when you take advantage of those BYO cup discounts at your favorite coffee shop. There's even a surprise silicone coffee lid stowed inside the bottle cap. 🤯
I am constantly trying to solve the problem of my near-constant desire for a beverage competing with my other desire to avoid single-use plastics. Recently, that has manifested in this purchase, which I've been really loving for over a year now. Both the bottle and cup are stainless steel, and can keep beverages either hot and cold for hours. All the pieces stow together really easily. I was skeptical how well the silicone coffee lid would work, since some reviewers complained that it slips off from time to time, but I've had zero issues. Though this unit is a tad heavier than my last water bottle, the fact that I now ALWAYS have a cup on me for an impromptu coffee run is well worth the negligible difference.
Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in two sizes and in 10 colors).
11. Make the switch from single-use pads and tampons to a reusable menstrual cup for a one-and-done purchase you'll keep for years that won't fill up your trash or empty your wallet like other period products.
The menstrual cup factor that freaked me out the most was the thought of having to get up there and break the seal to take it out. So when I saw the Flex Cup, which is specifically designed to make that process easier, I figured why not give it a try. This is a purchase I would definitely file under the 'life-changing' category. Yes, there is a learning curve, but by my second cycle with the cup I felt like a pro. Even with the pull tab, taking it out can be a little messy (I tend to just do it in the shower), but it's definitely a more controlled experience than if it wasn't there at all. With my flow, I can leave my cup in for 12 straight hours without fear (can't say the same about tampons...), meaning The Flex Cup has made my period less awful. A true feat!
Promising review: "So very happy with my purchase!! Fits comfortably! Easy to insert and remove just takes some getting used to. Save money on pads and tampons! Very very very happy with this purchase." —Evie
Get it from Amazon for $29.92 (available in two sizes).
12. Treat your pup with a heck-durable duck chew toy your adorable-but-destructive good doggo can't shred to pieces just five minutes after receiving it. RIP to all the (expensive) toys that came before.
13. Trim your shopping list with a pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads because it's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap around flaps for the regular green mop (pic) and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely, you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and saves the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.49.