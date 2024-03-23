Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    33 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

    This is a "spend money to make money" kind of moment.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Store fruits and veggies alongside a Bluapple freshness ball to extend their life by just existing in proximity to your produce, saving you money and unnecessary trips to the grocery store.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BluApple is a small business that was founded 2009 to help combat food waste. Just snag a refill kit and refresh your freshness ball with a new packet every three months.

    Promising review: "These do seem to work, extending the life of my fruits and vegetable up to a week longer. Change the packet inside on schedule. I shake them occasionally and make sure that no produce is covering the top holes. I bought more for family/friends when I told them about it. No food is more expensive than that which you throw away (thanks, Mom)." —ttmadison

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.

    2. And, revamp your pantry with a set of airtight dry food containers to lock in freshness for all those grains, nuts, and baking provisions. You've let one too many boxes of cereal go stale — it's time to break the cycle.

    a reviewer photo of the different sized containers filled with dry goods on a shelf
    amazon.com

    This set includes one tall container, four large, six medium, and four small containers. 

    Promising review: "Each lid locks on all four sides for a snug 'airtight' fit. Easy to clean and durable. The included labels and chalk pen make it easy to identify 'similar' items. Labels and matching containers give the pantry and laundry rooms much-needed organization and are Pinterest-worthy. I used the containers for all sorts of dry goods, such as coffee beans, flour, Bisquick, and Tide Pods. I definitely recommend these affordable containers in all sizes." —Jim of Dublin

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).

    3. Spend less on your smile with this teeth-whitening pen, because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen costs a fraction of the price, can be used on the go, and the best part? NO lingering sensitivity.

    a split image of a reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using the whitening pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this! It’s very easy to use and works quickly! I drink coffee every morning and worry that my teeth aren’t as white as they should be. I had a job interview one day and worried about my teeth being yellow. Right before the interview, I pulled this out of my purse, quickly brushed it in my teeth, and left it on while I drove to my interview. I rinsed my mouth, and I was amazed at the results! My teeth were nice and white...that quickly! I felt much more confident during my interview! Thank you!" —S. Wiatrek

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.98+

    4. Replace wasteful lint rollers with a patented pet hair remover if Fido's hair is taking over every surface in your home. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.

    amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

    Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can use it forever — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!

    Promising review: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    5. Save stained surfaces with a TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can finally tackle all those annoying scuffs and stains you thought only an expensive paint job could eliminate.

    amazon.com

    It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more!

    Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK, but I used it several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product, oh my goodness, is legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth, and voilà, magic!" —May

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    6. Revive worn-out furniture with wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches that were totally already like that when you got it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again. EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table, this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Carol L. Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes and three styles).

    7. Cut down on energy costs and install a self-adhesive door draft stopper. Simply snip it to size and stick on any door to guard against drafts, noise, and under-door lights. Then just sit back, watch your electricity bill go down, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket.

    a reviewer image of a door stopper mounted on the bottom of the door
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Kept all the drafts away for sure. Also keeps heat and AC temperatures in rooms comfortably. Actually saw a difference with my utility bill. Highly recommend and easy to put on. Was done in literally three seconds!" —Ph0t0gM@

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in four colors).

    8. Embrace refillables with these silicone travel bottles that have a built-in labeling system because it's time to stop spending a small fortune on name-brand travel-sized products and just make your own. These are totally leak-proof and can be washed and reused again, and again, and again.

    reviewer holding the silicone bottles
    www.amazon.com

    And it comes with a handy, clear zipper pouch!

    Promising review: "A must-have for traveling! Easy to open and easy to fill. Very handy and does not leak." —Brittany 

    Get a set of four 3-oz. bottles from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).

    9. Ditch single-use paper towels for these Swedish dishcloths, an eco-friendly alternative that, unlike regular dishcloths, can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between uses so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs.

    Amazon

    Use these again and again and compost them when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton.

    Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $17.60+ (available in 28 styles).

    10. Never pay $5+ for bottled water again with a leakproof nesting water bottle that comes with a fun surprise! The stainless-steel bottle nests inside a travel cup, so you can score even more savings when you take advantage of those BYO cup discounts at your favorite coffee shop. There's even a surprise silicone coffee lid stowed inside the bottle cap. 🤯

    a reviewer photo of a black water bottle
    a reviewer photo of the same bottle with the travel cup sitting next to it
    Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed

    I am constantly trying to solve the problem of my near-constant desire for a beverage competing with my other desire to avoid single-use plastics. Recently, that has manifested in this purchase, which I've been really loving for over a year now. Both the bottle and cup are stainless steel, and can keep beverages either hot and cold for hours. All the pieces stow together really easily. I was skeptical how well the silicone coffee lid would work, since some reviewers complained that it slips off from time to time, but I've had zero issues. Though this unit is a tad heavier than my last water bottle, the fact that I now ALWAYS have a cup on me for an impromptu coffee run is well worth the negligible difference.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in two sizes and in 10 colors). 

    11. Make the switch from single-use pads and tampons to a reusable menstrual cup for a one-and-done purchase you'll keep for years that won't fill up your trash or empty your wallet like other period products. 

    a BuzzFeed writer holding the menstrual cup
    a BuzzFeed writer pulling on the tab of the menstrual cup showing how it breaks the seal
    Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed

    The menstrual cup factor that freaked me out the most was the thought of having to get up there and break the seal to take it out. So when I saw the Flex Cup, which is specifically designed to make that process easier, I figured why not give it a try. This is a purchase I would definitely file under the 'life-changing' category. Yes, there is a learning curve, but by my second cycle with the cup I felt like a pro. Even with the pull tab, taking it out can be a little messy (I tend to just do it in the shower), but it's definitely a more controlled experience than if it wasn't there at all. With my flow, I can leave my cup in for 12 straight hours without fear (can't say the same about tampons...), meaning The Flex Cup has made my period less awful. A true feat!

    Promising review: "So very happy with my purchase!! Fits comfortably! Easy to insert and remove just takes some getting used to. Save money on pads and tampons! Very very very happy with this purchase." —Evie

    Get it from Amazon for $29.92 (available in two sizes). 

    12. Treat your pup with a heck-durable duck chew toy your adorable-but-destructive good doggo can't shred to pieces just five minutes after receiving it. RIP to all the (expensive) toys that came before.

    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This is hands down the best toy I have ever bought for my dog. It doesn't come apart and my dog absolutely loves it! I've had it for over a month and it seems to be my pups favorite toy. Stop wasting your money and try this toy. It pays for itself 10x and your dog will love you for it!" —JG

    For more doggone details, check out our in-depth Multipet Duckworth dog toy review.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.72.

    13. Trim your shopping list with a pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads because it's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. 

    a reviewer photo of the reusable pad mounted on a Swiffer Sweeper
    www.amazon.com

    Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible. 

    Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap around flaps for the regular green mop (pic) and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJetThey are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely, you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and saves the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.49

    14. And try these reusable Swiffer dusters so you can have all the cleaning convenience of the disposable versions while helping the environment and saving money on expensive single-use refills.

    Cut up fleece fabric swiffer heads in different color combinations
    TS Designs / Etsy

    TS Designs is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor.

    Psst — the seller notes that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle, but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.

    Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings

    Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.94+ (available in 10 colors).

    15. Save desecrated floors and furniture with a pet stain eliminator that'll pull off the ultimate magic trick — erasing new and old stains (and stank) on any surface with just a quick spritz and a rinse.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We are an unofficial rescue home for dogs and cats. The latest dog came from Peru. She is an 8-year-old Chihuahua, and she was not house trained. So during the transition period from untrained to at least my being trained to understanding her sign language, we have had our share of accidents. We also had some leftover stains from previous dogs in spite of our efforts with other cleaners. New or old urine, this cleaner is phenomenal. The stains sometimes disappear right in front of you. I have to mark the spot I am cleaning so I know where to go back to in order to apply the clean rag or towel to absorb any residual liquid. Don't know how many products we have tried. This is the very first one that deserved a 5-star review. So I just ordered the gallon bottle and will put it on Subscribe & Save as well. I highly recommend it. Obviously." —Gkayemarie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).

    16. Protect your expensive furniture with a set of vinyl scratch guards if your pet just doesn't seem to grasp that the couch is not their toy.

    A side by side showing a damaged leg of the couch next to the protected side un-touched
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these because my destructive cats tore up two sofas. I purchased a new sofa and didn't want to go down that road again if I could help it. I have already tried sprays, calming scent diffusers, and double-sided tape. None of these worked. I put these on two sofas and so far my cats have left them alone. I have had them on for a couple of months. Of course, you can see them but they have an obvious purpose. They attach by screw in fasteners with a spiral pin. I haven't had any problem with rips from these. They needed tightening a couple times, but that is it." —Kristy

    Get it from Amazon for $12.90+ (available in four sizes).

    17. Make your own delectable drinks in this quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that'll keep your coffee tasting so fresh, you won't even think about going to your favorite caffeine chain.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!

    Promising review: "I have some stomach issues and hot brewed coffee can make me feel queasy, or make my stomach hurt. The reduced acidity of using the cold brew makes a marked difference for me. The flavor is smoother and more flavorful." —Kimberly

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    18. Swap blotting papers for this volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I first saw this online, and it looked like it worked very well in the video I watched. I use oil-blotting sheets a lot, but I thought if this roller ball worked, it would be way more convenient as it is reusable and washable. This does not move your makeup at all, and it literally makes your face look completely matte, soaking up all of the oil! Super easy to clean." —Courtney

    Get it from Amazon for $5.19+.

    19. Replace dryer sheets with these precious penguin dryer balls, because on top of their stunning good looks they can do everything a dryer sheet can (over and over again) AND reduce drying times, which is good news for your energy bill.

    a reviewer photo of the black and white dryer balls designed to look like penguins piled into a basket
    amazon.com

    Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies. 

    Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure and follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $32

    20. Be your own car detailer with a headlight restoration kit if your high and low beams aren't shining as bright as they used to. This kit attaches to your standard electric drill, so you can get crystal clear headlights without the expensive trip to the repair shop.

    Before: a car&#x27;s cloudy, yellowed lens After: the same lens, now sharp and crystal-clear
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried another kit once before about 1.5 years ago and got poor results. I was pleasantly surprised when this kit did the job so well! I used a cordless drill that was slightly faster than recommended at full speed. The instructions are easy to follow and I could tell the major difference at the final cleaning. I finished the job with Meguiar's coating and the lenses on my 2002 Honda CR-V are crystal clear again. This saved me about five to six times the money and I'm removing 'new lenses' from my wish list!" —Julymorning

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    21. Get a custom mani on the cheap with mini nail art tattoos. Each hand-drawn, waterproof design is applied like a temporary tattoo and sticks to skin, nails, or any hard surface you want to customize.

    Nordstrom

    One pack comes with two sheets for a total of 100+ tattoos.

    I am being 0% dramatic when I tell you that I am TRAGICALLY bad at doing my own nails, so I was skeptical if I would even have the mani capabilities to apply these cute nail art tats with any success. But I did because they are idiot-proof and truly couldn't be easier to apply. Just cut out the desired design, place it on the nail, wet and hold for a few seconds, and peel away to reveal trendy nail art that would normally cost a pretty penny to obtain. They can also be applied to skin to get that cool hand tat look without the anxiety-inducing commitment.

    Get it from Nordstrom for $9.99.

    22. Quit paying a premium for K-Cup coffee and make your own with refillable coffee pods you can stuff with your favorite bean blend to save loads of money (and plastic).

    amazon.com

    These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer, old or new!

    Promising review: "Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years and they have held up great! Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints! And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." —Amazon Customer

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.49.

    23. Salvage your sugar with a terra-cotta sugar-saver that'll turn your hard-as-rock clump of brown sugar into a soft pile of ready-to-use sweetness (and keep it that way).

    amazon.com

    Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and place it in your sugar to soften and maintain moisture for approximately three to six months.

    Promising review: "I was nervous to try them in case they were a waste of money. Yesterday, I followed the directions, i.e. soaked them in water for 20 minutes, then plopped one each in containers of hard-as-concrete dark brown sugar and one of light brown sugar. I didn't dry them, just dropped them in on top. So today, I took the containers down and looked, and each container of formerly concrete-hard sugar was easy to measure out, no lumps, it's a miracle!" —NGS

    Get two from Amazon for $7.99+.

    24. Manage your inventory with a covered battery organizer and tester because you long ago lost track of which batteries in the junk drawer were alive or dead. This handy organizer holds 93 batteries so you can stop tossing perfectly good batteries you *think* are dead and buying duplicates you don't need.

    a reviewer photo of the organizer filled with different kinds of batteries
    amazon.com

    This batteries organizer holds 93 total batteries, including 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat. 

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my wife. She is in love with it. It Decluttered our junk drawer and created order in our home. It comes with a tester which is great because we were able to eliminate the bad batteries, which we got rid of from the good batteries, which are now resting securely and neatly in the Organizer. Would I recommend this to a friend? Absolutely. We already did!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.25+ (available in six colors). 

    25. Rescue well-loved knits with a pumice-like sweater stone for gently removing pesky pilling that makes buying a brand-new sweater all too tempting.

    model using a sweater pill remover stone to get rid of pills on a white sweater
    Celsious

    Celsious is a Black woman-owned small biz founded by two sisters, Corinna and Theresa Williams. Their obsession with fashion, environmentalism, and all things clean, led them to open one of the chicest, most energy-efficient laundromats in New York City, and a line of non-toxic, eco-conscious laundry and clothing care essentials.

    Get it from Celsious for $15

    Check out my colleague's Dritz sweater stone review for more deets! 

    26. Maintain your cutlery with a tiny