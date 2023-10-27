If You Want To See TikTok-Trending Products *Without* Using TikTok, Look At This List

1. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, this scrub is for you.
Check out a dermatologist's review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in five sizes).
2. A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner if you want to be shocked and awed by this machine's ability to suck up messes and restore furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to their former glory.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand-new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. If you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $109.59 (available in six styles).
3. A wildly popular Bio-Oil because real-life magic (aka science) has gifted us this powerful blend of nourishing oils and vitamins to help fade scars and lock in moisture without feeling heavy on the skin and clogging pores.
See a convincing before and after on TikTok.
Promising review: "After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion." —L T C
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to give your nails all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "Found it in TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
5. A microfiber EasyWring spin mop with a hands-free wringer for a quicker, easier clean. If that wasn't exciting enough, this mop is designed to get into tight corners *and* is made with microfiber fabric that is machine washable and able to trap dirt with just plain ole water — no chemical cleaners needed.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you: I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (because it was that dirty...please don't judge) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because it wasn't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
6. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask you can apply at home so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "TikTok make me buy it the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. Leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Get it from Amazon for $8.55+ (available in two sizes).
7. A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splash-proof, portable, and just overall very nice to look at. No more empty lighters in the trash with this around!
8. A quick reference magnetic air fryer cheat sheet if you're tired of researching cook times on your phone when your stomach is growling and all you want is to be eating your Trader Joe's potstickers.
The set comes with two different-sized magnets.
Get a closer look on TikTok.
Promising review: "I thought it over a few times then I bought these so I could have a quick reference handy for those times I wanted to make something in my air fryer, which is quite a bit. What surprised me is how often I refer to it. I just throw something in my air fryer glance at the section that lists the item I’m cooking. Press a few buttons on my fryer and I’m in business. No more having to search on my phone with wet fingers. A frivolous buy that turned out to be worthwhile." —PickyExtra
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (also available in black and in bundles).
9. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get instant results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.95 (also available in a four-pack).
10. A leakproof dog water bottle to keep your active puppo hydrated even when you're on the go. The one-button locking mechanism allows you to release water into the trough and let undrunk water flow back in so nothing goes to waste or spills in your bag.
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park...for some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." —J. Chevalier
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven styles).
11. A set of two adhesive shower shelves so you can replace your college caddy with a renter-friendly solution that has enough space to handle every body wash, hair mask, and bubble bath in your arsenal.
Get a closer look on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in black, rose gold, gold, and silver).
12. A ridiculously charming exfoliating stick that acts as a gentle skin scrub to draw out excess sebum, whiteheads, and blackheads from your pores. And after you're done ogling at all the gunk your octopus friend evicted from your face, just give it a rinse!
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —