36 Gifts For Anyone Trying To Live In The Future, Today

Tushy is a small biz founded in 2015 with the goal of promoting booty bliss and reducing wastefulness. Their line of easy-to-install bidets make is easy to go toilet-paperless and reduce overall water waste. Plus, a portion of Tushy profits go toward building community toilets in impoverished Indian communities.

It comes with everything they need to install their bidet in under 8.5 minutes! And there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if they find the bidet life isn't for them, you can get a refund and buy them something else.

Promising review: "This has been such a godsend!! As a Crohn's patient, this has helped me so much. No more wiping myself raw on bad days and feeling gross after. It leaves me feeling so clean. I've also found it helpful during my period. It has literally changed EVERYTHING about going to the bathroom for the better." —Alicia S.

Amazon shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Tushy shipping info: Orders typically ship within 1 business days and should arrive another 3–10 business days after processing. Express shipping (1–3 business days) is available at checkout for an additional cost.



Get it from Amazon for $134.95 or from Tushy for $99 (available in nine colors).