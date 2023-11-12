36 Gifts For Anyone Trying To Live In The Future, Today

1. A magnetic balance light so all their other lamps know what futuristic standards to strive for.
This lamp is powered with a USB cable.
Promising review: "Love this lamp and it looks soooo cool. Have it on my desk. It doesn’t use too much space and it works great." —Danny
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A rechargeable heated eye massager if they need an extra tool in their toolkit to help combat headaches, eye strain, puffy under-eyes, and insomnia. This portable design boasts five massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and built-in Bluetooth speakers so they can really tune out the world and enjoy some R&R.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
3. A double-sided rechargeable hand warmer that'll provide your always-cold loved one with up to four hours of on-the-go relief. It takes just two minutes to reach a toasty 107 degrees Fahrenheit, and is perfect for live sports fans or just anyone who works in an office that always has the AC on full-blast.
It can also double as a little purse light when you have to dig for your keys in the dark!
Promising review: "My girlfriend is a streamer but her hands are always cold and it can make it hard for her to play. The warmer is perfect for her. She said it fits in her hands perfectly and it heats up really quickly. She also doesn’t have a heated steering wheel and she’s able to keep her hands warm when she’s on her way to work before her car fully heats up. She loves it. We gifted another one to her mother who ask so has trouble keeping her hands warm. They both love them." —Chad Miller
4. A foldable 3-in-1 wireless charger for forgetful packers who always seem to leave behind at least one vital charging cord. With this all-in-one dock, they'll always have what they need to power their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
This is only compatible with iPhones 12 and newer, AirPods 2 and 3 and AirPods Pro/Pro 2, Apple Watch Ultra/SE/8/7/6/5/4/3/2.
Promising review: "I absolutely hate having to worry about all the different cords I need for travel — iPhone, AirPods, watch. This is extremely convenient and saves me the hassle of having three different cords. Absolutely love this gadget!" —Blanca
5. A UV smartphone sanitizer because their beloved phone is also a breeding ground for germs. With this around, they'll always be just 10 minutes away from a squeaky-clean cell.
The case has built-in acoustic amplifiers so they can keep listening to music or use their phone's alarm while the sanitizer works on zapping germs.
Promising review: "Honestly, I was skeptical at first, but I have a Bio degree so I get excited about things like this and had to check it out. It definitely passed the test! I highly recommend watching the test video on the PhoneSoap website — I loved seeing the lab results (completely clean petri dish compared to a filthy control) — and the science speaks for itself. Very nifty product — works great and easy to use." —Natalie
6. An easy-to-install Tushy bidet attachment to keep their tushy feeling fresh. A true revo-loo-tionary upgrade for bathroom-goers everywhere.
Tushy is a small biz founded in 2015 with the goal of promoting booty bliss and reducing wastefulness. Their line of easy-to-install bidets make is easy to go toilet-paperless and reduce overall water waste. Plus, a portion of Tushy profits go toward building community toilets in impoverished Indian communities.
It comes with everything they need to install their bidet in under 8.5 minutes! And there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if they find the bidet life isn't for them, you can get a refund and buy them something else.
Promising review: "This has been such a godsend!! As a Crohn's patient, this has helped me so much. No more wiping myself raw on bad days and feeling gross after. It leaves me feeling so clean. I've also found it helpful during my period. It has literally changed EVERYTHING about going to the bathroom for the better." —Alicia S.
Amazon shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Tushy shipping info: Orders typically ship within 1 business days and should arrive another 3–10 business days after processing. Express shipping (1–3 business days) is available at checkout for an additional cost.
Get it from Amazon for $134.95 or from Tushy for $99 (available in nine colors).
7. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so your favorite world traveler (plus a buddy) can actually use their Bluetooth earbuds in-flight to watch those free movies, instead of spending 8+ hours tethered to the seat in front of them.
Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray
8. A wireless TikTok remote control ring if their thumb could use a break from all that scrolling. This allows them to peruse videos (and even heart them) without ever touching the screen, so they can prop up their phone, get cozy under the covers, and enjoy the show(s).
This nifty gadget also works with a Kindle and can also pair with a phone camera to take photos or video from up to 33 feet away.
Promising review: "Life changing. I'm a lazy girl who is way too obsessed with TikTok. This little remote makes it possible to just set my phone down, get cozy under a blanket and do it allll with my thumb under the covers. I'm sooo happy with this. It's a little tight on my finger but I just wear it a little higher where it isn't uncomfortable. It was very easy to set up for my Android device. It takes a USB-C charger (provided) and idk. I just love it. I'll probably buy these for the rest of my life." —Allison
9. The Meta Quest 2 — an all-in-one gaming experience that'll bring fantastical virtual reality to their at-home reality for hours of immersive fun.
The Meta Quest 2 comes with everything they might need to get their virtual reality journey started! But they do have the option to link it to their PC for an upgraded experience.
Promising review: "We got this for my daughter for Christmas. The poor thing has been through a lot with my kids learning how to use it. Let me just say, it is durable, easy to use, and so much fun to play on. So glad we got this for her because this is probably one of the few Christmas gifts she is still utilizing all these months later." —Tahuffman86
10. A Wi-Fi-connected oil diffuser and humidifier for bringing their wellness routine into the 21st century. Set schedules, adjust vapor pressure, and change light color — all with their phone or voice!
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
This diffuser is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The large 400-milliliter water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist.
Promising review: "I bought this for my bedroom. It is very easy to use and set up. All I had to do was download the app, link it to my phone, put water in the reservoir, add my essential oil, put the top on, and turn it on. It has two settings for the flow of the mist: weak and strong. This feature and the light on the unit can be controlled from the app. For the light, you can use the color wheel to pick one color or have it rotate through all the colors. This is probably the best oil diffuser I bought because it works really well and the Wi-Fi feature is a major plus." —andrew
11. A waterproof shower phone holder with a touch-capable screen because they don't need to watch TikToks in the shower, but it'll definitely make the task a lot more fun.
Promising review: "I have ADHD and dread showers due to how boring they are, plus some sensory issues (cold and wet is not my ideal state). But now I add some entertaining videos to a playlist and, boom, I'm not so miserable in the shower! The case is definitely waterproof, and the sound comes through great." —Lauren
12. A bestselling Fire TV Stick to make any TV a heck of a lot smarter. This latest iteration boasts the same expansive TV and movie library with faster speeds for seamless HD streaming. No more endless load screens.
Promising review: "Love this! It's nice to only have one remote again! Works perfectly with the TV, and it has my favorite apps as shortcut buttons. Setup was quick, easy, and straightforward." —PigMamma
