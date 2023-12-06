31 Gifts That'll Make Them Like Their Home Even More

1. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set that'll add some joy-inducing color to their workspace without any bothersome cords tying them down.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "Was a gift to our daughter who works from home; she loves the multi colors. Not to mention the fact that PURPLE is her favorite color. Very easy to use and brightens up the workday. 💜" —Sheila Gunter
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in 12 styles).
2. Super pretty rainbow prism sun catchers because what could be a more joy-inducing update than LITERAL RAINBOWS in their home.
Promising review: "I love prisms, and was surprised to find a set online for such a good price. I ordered one as a Christmas gift for my daughter, and was delighted to see it arrive beautifully packaged with fishline for hanging and a microfiber cloth for cleaning. Since then I have ordered three more sets as gifts! My infant granddaughter loves to chase the rainbows the prisms make across the room." —Maggie W. Rowe
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99.
3. An under-cabinet macramé produce hammock for adding some boho flair to their kitchen while giving avocados a not-in-the-way place to rest until they ripen.
KyCyn is a Texas-based Etsy shop founded by Jan'Vic Kingsley, an army wife who discovered creative ways to make new houses feel like homes for cheap, and now she helps others do the same!
Shipping info: Shipping is free and typically arrives within 2–7 business days. USPS Priority (2–3 business days) and Priority Express (two-day) shipping upgrade available for an addition fee.
4. An outdoor projection set that includes a 100-inch screen and a mini projector if their Netflix routine could use some shaking up. This projector is compatible with an array of streaming devices like your laptop, Fire TV Stick, and Roku so you can grab a blanket and start binge-watching shows in your backyard.
The home projector includes multiple ports (HDMI, two USB ports, AV, and a 3.5mm headphone jack) for widespread device compatibility. It also has built-in speakers, but can easily be hooked up to other external speakers or a soundbar via Bluetooth.
Promising review: "Perfect for Halloween projections on windows for spooky decor. Always works great for regular watching shows and movies outdoors! The unit isn't that loud, but the Bluetooth connection makes it perfect for connecting to a Bluetooth speaker for louder volume." —ashley
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
5. A touch-activated electric kettle from Drew Barrymore's home collection because it's such a convenient way to satisfy their constant cozy beverage cravings that they'll use it basically every day. It quickly heats water to their exacting preferences (with helpful presets for drinks like green tea and coffee) while looking so dang stylish sitting on their countertop.
I didn't understand the appeal of electric kettles for the longest time, because I never considered myself "picky" about my drinks. Then I received this actually unwillingly (a story for another time) and have come to not only like it, but LOVE it. Obviously, its way cuter than whatever crusty kettle has been accumulating burn marks on your stove since forever. It's this lovely blend of high-tech and classic, with intuitive touch controls that fade away when not in use so as not to interfere with your more analogue kitchen aesthetic. Better yet, it's waaaaayyyyyy faster at heating up water than its predecessor, and emits a pleasant little beep once it's done instead of screaming like a banshee. How delightful!
Shipping info: Expedited 1–2 day shipping options are available at additional cost. Same day in-store pickup is available for select items.
Get it from Walmart for $39.96 (available in seven colors).
6. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add an enchanting and not-too-bright glow to any hallway or bathroom when those 2 a.m. gotta-go urges hit.
Promising review: "I have had one of these night-lights for about a year and love it. Exactly as described/pictured. I recently bought one for my friend as a gift and he loves it too." —Katmarzel
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A gold-colored moon phase garland so balanced and serene they'll be ~over the moon~ every time it catches their eye.
Base Roots is a woman-owned small biz creating modern home decor delights with a charming Polaroid-picture feel.
Promising review: "I love it! The hammered metal looks so unique and goes great with the boho vibe I was going for. Would totally buy again and I'm also planning on giving another set as a gift! Icing on top is that this is a woman-owned business!" —Kendra vanWestrop
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors and two styles).
8. A retro-inspired pixel art Bluetooth speaker that does a lot more than just play music. Besides functioning as an alarm, notification center, and more, the speaker also pairs with an app where they can select from pre-made pixel art designs or create their own to display on the programmable LED screen.
Promising review: "This was bought as a last-minute Christmas gift for my teen daughter. She absolutely loves it! I was a bit taken back by the price, but after seeing it in action — totally worth it! The speaker quality is great, and it has a ton of unique features that set it apart from similar products. Also, it comes in super cute packaging!" —jjwhray
Get it from Amazon for $79.92 (available in five colors).
9. A nonslip slatted bath mat because the only thing their luxurious evening soaks are missing is an equally luxurious bath mat that delivers an instant spa-like feel in easy-to-clean bamboo, which naturally repels water.
Promising review: "Got this a few months ago because our bath mat kept holding water and getting dirty. Decided to go for something that could air out more easily and this mat has been great! Smooth wood, nonslip and looks great in our bathroom." —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four sizes and in natural or black finishes).
10. A minimalist flip-down hanger for a sleek storage solution that cleverly doubles as modern art when not in use. No coat closet? No problem.
Promising review: "Love this product! I live on the east coast — so we have four seasons and frequent weather changes. Sometimes there are coats to be worn, sometimes not. I love that this piece looks unique when it is in use and like decor when it is not. The construction is solid and has held up to daily use of heavy winter coats. I plan on purchasing another as a house warming gift for a friend." —Brea
Get it from Amazon for $20.59+ (available in five colors).