31 Giftable Small Businesses Finds They'll Cherish Basically Forever

1. A next-level sock gift set that supports mental health initiatives, combining gift-giving and giving back with oh-so-cozy socks (ethically made, of course) in delightful prints.
Conscious Step is a small business making cozy socks that benefit a variety of different worthy causes with their proceeds! The mental health gift box sends funds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Shipping info: Standard shipping typically arrives within 3–5 business days. A two-day shipping upgrade is available for an additional fee.
Get it from Conscious Step for $44.95 (available in sizes small and medium).
2. A set of rainbow stemware for a chromatic update to their wine routine that'll inject dreary winter nights with a bit of actual color.
The Wine Savant is a small biz founded in Brooklyn, New York in 2017 that's on a mission to provide drink lovers with distinctive and quality glassware.
Promising review: "I ordered these as a Christmas gift for my sister this year after seeing these on a TikTok gift guide and they are PERFECT! They are glass and simply stunning to look at. I know she is going to love using these for hosting as they are a statement piece. Perfect Christmas gift for any wine lover, I may have to order a set for myself." —Jordyn Peters
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.
3. An ~aesthetic~ conversation-starting card deck to help them get to know their partner, friends, or family a little better by cutting through the boring small talk and skipping straight to the deep, real talk.
Actually Curious is a Black-owned small biz selling a tight assortment of conversation game decks to encourage meaningful dialogue and spread empathy.
Promising review: "This is an absolutely amazing game to play with family and friends! We have been playing it every night during quarantine at dinner and it’s brought our whole family closer and we’ve learned so much about each other! We’re buying 10 decks to give out as gifts!!" —Carrie H
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in Happy Hour, Human Rights, and Kids editions)
4. A pair of dainty personalized name earrings so they can give off an air of mysterious sophistication when they casually tuck their hair behind their ear in place of a standard introduction.
Caitlyn Minimalist is an Asian woman-owned small biz headed by Kate Lim that's creating beautiful, dainty, go-with-everything jewelry with a personalized touch. Every piece is handcrafted using high-quality, solid 925 sterling silver in their workshop.
Promising review: "Love, love, LOVE my earrings! They’re perfect! Quality is great and Caitlyn is quick to communicate. Will definitely shop here again!" —judypgallagher
Shipping info: Priority, express, and overnight shipping upgrades available at an additional cost. Current turnaround time for custom orders is 2–3 weeks.
Get it from Amazon for $18.55 or from Caitlyn Minimalist on Etsy for $26.50 (available in three finishes and five font options).
5. A patented pet hair remover if they're constantly lamenting the fact that Fido's shedding has taken over their home. This lightweight roller is a perfect, fast-acting solution that uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning they can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "This is the best thing I have bought on Amazon to date. I have always tried to lint roll comforters and furniture when guests come and/or stay. Finding this gadget has made that task SO much easier and productive! Put this guy in your cart. Yep." —Kelsey Funk
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A wildly versatile transforming tote because they're always on the go and need a bag that can actually keep up. It converts from a tote to a crossbody to a backpack and is perfect for work or travel with a padded laptop compartment, side pockets for beverages, and tons of space for everything else.
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian-American, woman-owned small biz based in California. They create super chic minimalist clothing and accessories that just so happen to be ULTRA functional. Plus, the brand creates its goods in partnership with a woman-led manufacturer!
Promising review: "The peony transformation tote exceeded my expectations. The inside is roomy with space for my 13-inch MacBook, my iPad Pro, my coffee thermos, a change of clothes, folders of paperwork, several pockets full of pens and meds, etc. Despite all these things, the bag still feels lightweight, without making my shoulders hurt like other bags do. Lastly, the aesthetic fits my style perfectly, and I've gotten several compliments." —Anonymous
Shipping Info: Orders will be processed and shipped within two business days. Once shipped, allow 2–5 days for delivery.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $285 (available in additional colors).
7. Or an adjustable travel belt with an elastic slip that'll safely secure just about any bag (yes, even their bulkiest tote) to their carry-on luggage, so they can navigate the airport — and pick up that pre-flight coffee — with hands-free ease.
Cincha Travel is a California-based small biz started by a BIPOC couple who recently appeared on Shark Tank. Beautifully, the brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Promising review: "OMG What can I say but fantastic. I love it. Bring my carryon and attached my backpack/purse on it. Don't have to carry anything. A true must for all travelers. Simple, easy to use...My husband loves it and could figure out how to use it right away, which is saying a lot. I'm going to buy more for gifts" —Rosita
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 18 styles).
8. A mystery houseplant box for outfitting their home with a fresh supply of easy-to-care-for plant babies. Every box comes with detailed care instructions that even ~budding~ plant enthusiasts can handle.
Rooted is an Asian-owned small biz dedicated to reconnecting people with nature through houseplants, a desire they discovered after moving from California and Hawaii to NYC. Their one-stop shop aims to make finding, transporting, and caring for houseplants a lot simpler. AND they're having a positive impact. One percent of every purchase goes toward one of four organizations, and you get to pick which one!
Promising review: "This mystery jungle set was the perfect addition to my plant collection! I was so excited to get a ficus ginseng! It’s been about a month and all four are thriving!" —Jasmine L.
Shipping info: Processing typically takes 2–4 business days, and orders are expected to arrive 3–5 business days later. A two-day shipping upgrade is available for an additional fee.
Get a box of four from Rooted for $88.
9. A beginner-friendly dinosaur crochet kit to help them kickstart a new hobby or level up an old one. Each kit comes with everything they need to complete the project, including easy-to-follow instructions and videos.
The Woobles is an Asian-owned brand curating adorable crochet kits for all skill levels. Beginners, fear not — many of their kits included step-by-step instructions to help you learn the ropes and create adorable plushie animal figures.
Promising review: "I got this kit as a gift. I have never crocheted before so I was worried, but it was very beginner friendly and the videos were very helpful. The spikes were a bit tricky, but I got the hang of it. I am 14 and I learned very quick. I have tried one other crochet kit from a different brand and it was super confusing and hard. I was able to learn everything (including the magic circle) pretty quickly and ended up with a great product that I am proud of. I also made the Wee-Rex which was a bit harder. Overall I love this kit!! Definitely recommend." —H.R.
The Woobles shipping info: Free standard shipping is offered within the US on orders over $45.
Get it from The Woobles for $25+ (available with or without a hook) or from Amazon for $34.99.
10. A hyper-functional Stormhunter dog raincoat since what they really want this holiday season is to spoil their pup. Now they'll both have something to look forward to on rainy and snowy day walks with waterproof back and stomach protection, a removable hood and quilted lining, and enviable style, of course.
Rifruf is an Asian-owned small biz founded by Peter Liu and Jeremy Yoon creating design-driven dog accessories, from stylish dog sneakers and apparel to walking gear like leashes and harnesses.
This has been a fun addition to my oddly shaped dog's wardrobe. He's got the petite frame of a Chihuahua, but the general length and height dimensions of a terrier. I thought it was going to be too big, but the adjustable Velcro and bungee toggles resulted in a wonderful, custom fit. It's REAL cute (Compliments galore!), has zippers that accommodate different types of walking harnesses underneath, and has helped my dog act slightly less like dramatic when we have to walk outside in the rain.
Promising review: "Finally, a waterproof jacket for dachshunds, not just 'resistant'! As a dachshund owner, I struggled to find a rain jacket that fit my odd-shaped boy (Size: 16; Chest: 19"; Back: 16"). Also, while other jackets would protect the dog's back, they would not adequately cover or repel water on the chest/stomach. After a walk, I would find his entire stomach soaked and irritated with the wet fabric rubbing against his skin. Now his stomach is dry, and the material is easy to clean." —Chaya C.
Shipping info: Standard shipping estimates 3–5 business days for delivery. Expedited two-day shipping is available for an additional fee.
Get it from Rifruf for $60 (available in 10 sizes and 3 colors).
11. Or a leakproof dog water bottle because this genius design makes it easier than ever to keep their pup happy and hydrated no matter where they roam.
Springer is a woman-owned small biz previously featured on Shark Tank that creates safe and easy hydration solutions for you and your dog!
Good news! This bottle is totally dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "Amazing product! Holds plenty of ice cold water for my Great Dane and Dachshund. Quality is great, size is perfect. It never leaks even when it’s on its side or tilted. Perfect for on-the-go pups! Strongly Recommend." —Zon Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three sizes and in seven colors)