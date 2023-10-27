If You’re Already Dreading Holiday Mayhem, Here Are Some Gift Ideas To Get Your Shopping Started Early

1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza that's super simple to learn, great for all ages, and anything but boring. Play this fast-paced party game once and they'll become the star of every future game night on their calendar.
The rules are simple. Deal the deck out to all players (works with 3-8 players). Everyone keeps their mini deck face down and goes around the table flipping a card face up and saying one of the five key words (taco, cat, goat, cheese, and pizza — in that order). Once the card played matches the word said, it's a race to slap that center card. Whoever taps in last has to take the center stack and the round starts over. Whoever gets rid of all their cards first wins!
Promising review: "I play this game with my girls, ages 6 and 8, as well as my mom. I almost think that it is more fun for my mom and I than the kids. The premise of the game is simple: to slap the pile once the word you say matches the image on the card, with special cards thrown in for extra fun. I have laughed so hard, I've almost cried at the silly antics this game has caused. I love that it's face paced and very travel friendly. I would totally recommend this as a gift." —Melissa Yee
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
2. A dimmable sad duck night-light for providing some desk-side camaraderie on those days when life is just beating them down. This little guy always gets it, and will stay up to burn the midnight oil with them when you're not around to.
Promising review: "Love this! We love everything about this cute little duck. Convenient having three settings, easy and quick to use, and the lighting is soft. The 30-minute timer comes in handy as we keep it on our nightstand and we sometimes forget to tap it to turn off. The packing of this product was fun as well! Would be a cute kitschy gift as well…" —FL shoppers
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available also as a dog, chick, pear? and cabbage???).
3. A copy of Burn After Writing if you want to help them spend less time scrolling and more time reflecting. This guided journal is filled with loads of prompts, questions, and thought experiments to get in touch with feelings and memories both old and new.
Promising review: "This is my first review ever on Amazon but it was so needed and well deserved. I highly recommend this book for anyone who is on their self discovery and healing journey. Hands down the best journal I have so far. The questions are amazing and well worth the thought. This book will make you think and understand all of yourself. Past, present and future. So worth every penny and will definitely be gifting this to all of my friends and family. Such an amazing book/journal." —Emily Velez
Get it from Amazon for $7.32+ (available in paperback and spiralbound).
4. A hybrid garment duffel bag because your favorite jetsetter doesn't have time to waste on the hotel iron and wrinkly clothes. This TSA-friendly bag has space for a hanging suit and a couple of dress shirts, then folds up into a duffel with space for a weekend trip's worth of folded clothes — plus shoes!
5. Or a hyper-functional travel backpack with a padded laptop compartment to help them dodge pesky baggage fees. This sleek style fully opens like a suitcase so they can easily pack everything they need for a long weekend and then some. And let's give a round of applause for the not one, but two exterior water bottle pockets. 👏
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly looovveesss this bag for travel:
"I snagged this backpack after hearing my colleague Chelsea Stuart sing its praises. I wanted a bag for some upcoming travel (2.5 weeks in Europe with *just* carry-on for five flights) that opens up like a suitcase for easier packing. Since buying, I've taken it on two long weekend trips with no complaints. In fact, for both of those trips I packed MORE than I needed.
Inside, you'll find a mesh zippered pocket and a plastic pocket perfect for your toiletries. I can fit enough wet toiletries in the second pocket as I'd be allowed to carry-on for a plane. In the mesh pocket I put other necessities like cotton swabs, medicine, eye glasses, etc. The main compartment is deceptively deep so you can easily roll clothes and Lego-fit them in together without using packing cubes. AND it has stretchy X-straps to keep it all secure like you'd see in a roller suitcase so when I unzip it, everything stays put. But before I forget, there's a separate cushioned laptop pocket close to the backpack straps that I found works well for books or a Kindle if your travel leaves you laptop-less. This isn't the cheapest backpack option but if you're a frequent traveler, you'll get so much mileage on it and seriously save on some baggage fees, making it well worth the cost. This backpack and I are going places, for sure."
Get it from Béis Travel for $88 (available in six colors).
6. A set of Globbles so they can join the legions of TikTokers already loving this stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are not just fun to squeeze and stretch, but they also stick to pretty much any flat surface without leaving behind messy residue.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, are fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.45.
7. A retro-inspired custom pet T-shirt that'll make any pet owner burst into tears (of joy) at seeing their little fur baby getting the icon treatment they deserve. All you have to do is send in at least one photo when you place the order, which should be easy considering how much pet content they post.
Furfen is a small business that launched in 2021 to create trendy, pet-inspired products.
Promising review: "Thomas was great to work with and sent me a proof before making. The quality of the shirt is exactly what I was looking for. It’s a soft, vintage feel — not stiff and boxy like other shirts. I’m already planning on ordering more!! Exceeded expeditions. Thank you!" —Chloe Leavitt
Get it from Furfen on Etsy for $28.50 (available in sizes S–4XL, 14 colors, and a wide range of font and print customization options).
8. A National Geographic geodes kit for junior geologists itching to get their hands dirty. This kit comes with everything they'll need to start cracking open geodes and discovering the crystals inside.
This science kit includes natural crystal-filled geodes (quantity depends on the size you choose), a pair of safety goggles, geode display stand(s), and a learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. A rechargeable heated eye massager if they need an extra tool in their toolkit to help combat headaches, eye strain, puffy under-eyes, and insomnia. This portable design boasts five massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and built-in Bluetooth speakers so they can really tune out the world and enjoy some R&R.
Promising review: "I bought this item after my daughter recommended it. It helps with my headaches, tired eyes, and sinus congestion. It hooks to your music through Bluetooth for a total relaxation experience. I absolutely love it. Bought two more to give as gifts. Thank you." —FloridaGirl
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
10. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek because it's exactly what it sounds like, and it sounds pretty darn fun already. Take turns hiding this rainbow-colored gadget around the house — it'll shout clues, eventually playing a song when it's finally found. Now who's ready for another round?!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A ticket stub diary to help them transform that envelope of loose theater, museum, concert, and sporting event tickets into an organized book of memories, complete with space to write about their experience!
Promising review: "I still can't get over what a great idea this is. I had an envelope of random ticket stubs that I was always worried about losing that now are organized and look great. It's a really beautiful way to show some respect to the memories attached to the little scraps of paper." —Bonna
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $17.
12. An all-in-one hot air brush so they can style, dry, and volumize hair in one easy step. This gadget combines the heat of a blowdryer with the shape and bristles of a round brush to make at-home blowouts a breeze. With this, you're basically refunding them for all the salon trips they no longer need to make.
Promising review: "I have very thick, wavy hair. I can never blow out my hair because it's too hard to hold the round brush and hair dryer in the right spots. THIS!! It is everything all in one and the oval shape makes it so easy to use. It gets really hot. It is a little loud on high, but I've found if my hair is already a little dry then I can just use it on low. I used a blow-dry primer spray to accelerate the drying time and protect my hair. I'm in love! The flat iron always flattens my hair and makes it look dry. This straightens and retains the volume and gives it a soft, nondamaged look." —SAHM2011
Get it from Amazon for $33.19+ (available in two sizes and multiple colors).
Some reviewers with 4a–c curls like the barrel brush, but if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils considering checking out the Revlon one-step paddle brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!