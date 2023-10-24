28 Eco-Friendly Swaps That'll Save You Money In The Long Run

1. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer because now you can create your own copycat Uncrustables for a fraction of the price and without the wasteful individual wrappings. A set comes with three different shapes, but the filling possibilities are endless!
2. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Mops is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Promising review: "Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard, things get dirty FAST! These save time, money and the hassle! I recommend!" —Bailey Babcock
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.88.
3. A beginner-friendly menstrual cup for a one-and-done purchase you'll keep for years that won't fill up your trash or empty your wallet like other period products. Just imagine — no more emergency runs to pick up tampons because your period came early.
The menstrual cup factor that freaked me out the most was the thought of having to get up there and break the seal to take it out. So when I saw the Flex Cup, which is specifically designed to make that process easier, I figured why not give it a try. This is a purchase I would definitely file under the 'life-changing' category. Yes, there is a learning curve, but by my second cycle with the cup I felt like a pro. Even with the pull tab, taking it out can be a little messy (I tend to just do it in the shower), but it's definitely a more controlled experience than if it wasn't there at all. With my flow, I can leave my cup in for 12 straight hours without fear (can't say the same about tampons...), meaning The Flex Cup has made my period less awful. A true feat!
Promising review: "So very happy with my purchase!! Fits comfortably! Easy to insert and remove just takes some getting used to. Save money on pads and tampons! Very very very happy with this purchase." —Evie
Get it from Amazon for $34.96 (available in two sizes).
4. Plus, some budget-friendly period underwear to make handling Aunt Flo as easy as...well...putting on your underwear. This affordable pair can absorb the equivalent of two tampons so you can go about your day (or night) without fretting about unexpected leakages. Then just toss them in the wash between cycles!
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! For more info, check out BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord's full Bambody period underwear review.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! It has saved me a lot of money because I don’t have to buy pads or tampons every 28 days. These keep my clothes, sheets, and chairs clean! No leaks! Can withstand both heavy and light periods. Super comfy and actually pretty breathable! I love them." —Mirae
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in women's sizes 4–13, sold individually or as multipacks in various colors).
5. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of plowing through lint rollers just to keep Fido's shedding at bay. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "We were wasting a lot of lint rollers to remove our cat's hair as my wife is obsessed with having everything clean. This product is not just saving my money but also it works great on anything — sofas, cloths, bed, etc. Easy to clean up the hair as well. I wished it worked a little better in removing hairs with less tries but it does the job when you are persistent. Definitely recommend for any cat lovers out there." —Mohammad Kabir
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).
6. These reusable Swiffer dusters so you can enjoy all the cleaning convenience of the disposable versions while helping the environment and crossing "duster refills" off your shopping list for good.
TS Designs is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor.
Psst — the seller notes that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle, but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.99 (available in 10 colors).
7. Some penguin dryer balls because on top of their stunning good looks they can do everything a dryer sheet can (over and over again) AND reduce drying times, which is good news for the planet and your energy bill.
Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies.
Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure and follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $32.
8. A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splash-proof, portable, and just overall very nice to look at. No more empty plastic lighters in the trash with this around!
Promising review: "I got the three-pack, one for me and two as gifts to friends who are trying to reduce waste. We all love these lighters because a single charge really does last, we don't have to buy any more disposable lighters for the foreseeable future, and the length is perfect for hard-to-reach wicks. Getting used to how to place the arc on the wick and understanding that there was a safety timeout took me a bit to get used to but wasn't frustrating." —Salim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors).
9. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths for a reusable alternative to paper towels. Unlike regular dishcloths, these can easily be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between uses so you know it's not harboring any unwanted germs.
Use these again and again, and compost them when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton.
I genuinely enjoy using Swedish dishcloths way more than I even did paper towels. They're perfect for managing day-to-day messes in the kitchen and they're shockingly absorbent, durable, and long-lasting. The biggest annoyance I had with them is never knowing where to put it when it was drying, but recently I mounted a Command hook behind my sink and used a hole punch to create a little hanging hole. Now my dishcloths stay out of the way when not in use and dry quicker! It was one of the easiest swaps to make that resulted in WAY less trash.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.37+ (available in 30 styles).
10. Or a roll of reusable bamboo towels if you're tired of wasting money on expensive, single-use paper towels. They're 100% machine washable, super absorbent, and one roll offsets up to 60 rolls of conventional paper towels so you can clean with a clear conscience.
They're made from organic bamboo, are machine-washable, and are SUPER strong! They can be used ~120+ times~ before discarding (ideally in your compost!).
Promising review: "Don't let the quantity discourage you, I cut mine in half! One half-sheet takes the life of dozens of sheets of regular paper towels and cloth towels! My regular cotton towels can't compete with one sheet of these bamboo towels! No lint left behind, it doesn't break apart in my hand, and is as strong as Magic Erasers, if you've tried them before! Not gross when you think on the lines of using rags, but one sheet has lasted over a week with rinsing with hot water and soap and hang drying. This is a game changer!!!" —Neela921
Get a roll (20 sheets) from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A pair of nonstick silicone baking mats so you can say "buh-bye" to single-use parchment paper and foil, but still get all the slick, nonstick benefits.
Promising review: "I just starting baking with these at Christmas time. They are great! They really save me a lot of money as I haven't needed to buy parchment paper to line my cookie sheets anymore. I use them to roll out sticky doughs also. I am a fan! They fit a regular size cookie sheet very well. They are easy to clean. I wish I would've discovered these sooner!" —Tamara white
Get a pair from Amazon for $14.24.
12. Plus, these reusable silicone baking cups to help you spend more time experimenting with new recipes and less time at the store buying yet another pack of paper liners.
Each set is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe and can be used in a muffin tin or freestanding — no need for grease or non-stick spray!
Promising review: "Love that this takes up almost no space. It is a great alternative to a traditional muffin pan! The colors are so cute, and I also love that it doesn't create all the paper waste. Would definitely buy again!" —medici28
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two sizes).
13. A sleek time-marked water bottle because no one enjoys going about their day parched, especially when the solution involves a $5+ plastic bottle from the corner store. This lightweight and leakproof bottle makes on-the-go hydration easier (and more eco-friendly) than ever!
Promising reviews: "I love this water bottle! It's BPA-free and looks amazing. It helped me keep track of how much water I'm drinking per day with the timestamps on the bottle while saving the environment from plastic waste. It took me so long to find this bottle but it was definitely worth the trouble finding it!" —K7
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).