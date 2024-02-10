29 Low-Cost And Long-Lasting Pet Products Because The Vet Bill You Just Got Is Outrageous

1. A swivel bin pooper scooper and rake so you can stay as far away from your dog's business as humanly possible. This long-handled bin can fit a whole yard's worth of poo and includes a rake that makes cleanup a contactless, near-effortless affair.
2. A cruelty-free pet ear cleanser that'll gently (but effectively) flush out built-up dirt to keep your furry friend's ears happy and healthy without a trip to the groomer. It'll be a nice change of pace when your dog's ears flip inside out and don't elicit gasps of horror.
Promising review: "Used many different types of ear treatments. This one just seems to always work and do the trick. Even seems to clean and sanitize her ears between usage, or at least is the only brand that lets me go as long between usage. Also, the price is fantastic and lasts me a few months." —John
3. A grooming glove if your dog is afraid of a comb but loves a good pet sesh. This mitt will help de-shed (no matter your pet's coat type) and is super easy to clean — fur lifts away in one solid, satisfying sheet.
Promising review: "This is my second glove, my first one lasted eight years until the nubs finally wore down. My cat is VERY fluffy! Our routine is to brush before breakfast. My cat loves it. No matter if your hand is small or large, the glove has good Velcro to keep it on." —Carol
4. A hecka durable duck chew toy for providing your adorable but destructive good doggo with a toy they can't shred to pieces just five minutes after receiving it. RIP to all the toys that came before.
Promising review: "My dog destroys every stuffed animal he can get his teeth on within five minutes of contact. I never buy stuffed toys anymore so I don't have to constantly clean up the stuffing around my house. I bought this on a whim based on the reviews, but certainly didn't expect it to last. For some reason this duck is different — I'm not sure if it's the longer 'fur' or something else, but he has not even put a hole in it after a couple of weeks. I wouldn't say it's his new companion; he does greet me at the door, squeaking it in his mouth, and attempts to get us to chase him to try to retrieve it, but he has not tried to rip it open to remove the squeaker, as is his norm. I'm interested to see how long it will be around!" —charrob
5. A pet mess spray to eliminate new and old stains (and stank) on virtually any surface with just a quick spritz and a rinse, so you can forget that it ever happened.
Promising review: "I love this product for several reasons. It leaves no residue and is certified safe, which is great. It's safe for pets and kids, removes stains and odors, and is color-safe. It's enzyme-activated, works on all surfaces, and the 32-oz. size lasts long. It's backed by a 100% guarantee and trusted by the Carpet & Rug Institute. It's perfect for cleaning up after our dog. I highly recommend it." —Tanis
6. A nail grinder because you and your furniture are tired of getting scratched by your dog's overgrown nails. It's extra quiet, which is perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "I've got one of those dogs who doesn't like his nails touched, and he's got a devoted owner who tried clipping his nails and cut one too short, which was traumatic for both of us! My dog gets horribly car sick and taking him anywhere in the car creates so much angst, but he has to have those nails trimmed. The groomer suggested this product, which she actually has and uses on her own dogs, and urged me to buy it and give it a try. I ordered and got it and then was scared to use it on him! But the company follow-up provided me with some helpful suggestions and a great amount of encouragement and there is a very happy ending to this story! So I absolutely recommend it." —jazziejay5
7. A plug-in multicat calming diffuser kit so you can restore harmony to your once peaceful feline domain. If you've recently welcomed a new cat to the household, or life adjustments have caused recent behavior changes, this drug-free solution mimics a mother cat’s natural nursing pheromones to help calm tensions and stimulate social contact.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that this shouldn't replace standard protocol for new cat introductions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce these incidents, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. ... It has more of an effect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did...If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
8. A cord protector that'll defend chargers and power cables from your pet's razor-sharp nibbles without you having to watch their every move.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes utilizes this defense with her own cats:
"I decided to finally give these cord protectors a go recently and can absolutely vouch for their effectiveness. One of my cats, Sneaky, is a notorious cord chewer and particularly loves going to town on the charging cable for his automatic water fountain — you can check out the damage above. I was getting to the point where I was afraid it'd stop working entirely, so I ordered these protectors in the 1/2-inch size. They snap on and off *so* easily — flexible enough for removal, but thick and durable enough that your kitty's teeth are no match against the thick wire loom. Sneaky pretty quickly realized he'd finally been defeated once he discovered these on his favorite chewing spots (I also applied a protector to my poor MacBook charging wire, which was another target), and I haven't seen him even attempting to chew anymore.
I like that these come in different colors as well as different lengths and sizes so you can order as much as you actually need. You just snip off as much as you need for a particular area, so I used a shorter piece for my water fountain cable and a much longer one for my MacBook charging cable to protect the whole area. I ordered the 1/2-inch diameter ones, but you could definitely go down to the 1/4-inch or even 1/8-inch sizes if you're only planning to cover a single thin cable so it's not quite as bulky as mine looks above. If you're planning to cover several cables at once, you'd want to stick with the bigger sizes."
9. A patented pet hair remover if relentless shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of spending money on disposable lint rollers. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this, I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
10. A convenient waterless pet shampoo for quickly freshening up your furry friend between regular baths. Simply spray it on, towel it off, and enjoy your dog's silky, shiny, freshly scented coat.
Promising review: "I have tried various water shampoos and I haven’t been pleased with any. It does smell nice, but that wouldn’t matter if it was a nice scent but not really a shampoo. I have a Blenheim cavalier whose white fur is WHITE when she returns from the groomer. She has a habit of walking through mulch, dirt, etc., and it isn’t long before her white fur is beige. I love how I can give her a spritz, rub into her coat, dry, and brush. She’s then back to white. This is a great product." —SHOPPIN MOMMA
11. An interactive dancing cat toy to help your feline friend work up a sweat without breaking one yourself. This simple toy is naturally springy, so a flick of the wrist is all you need to keep your cat entertained while you do the real work of marathoning Suits.
12. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog's endless scratching could be seasonal allergies. Fortunately, these soft chews not only help with itchy allergic reactions and skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.
Promising review: "My dog really likes these and they do seem to ease his itching in the winter. Dog loves the flavor and begs for them. Great value for the price point. Definitely worth a try if you have a dog suffering from winter allergies." —Meghan
13. A plush, self-warming pet bed so your perpetually cold chihuahua or picky kitty has a cozy spot to nap when you're not available to be their personal space heater. It's lined with a Mylar interior that reflects your pet's body heat for top-tier coziness without any electricity.
Promising review: "My cat never liked any beds until this one. I did curl her up and lay her in it the first time. She balked and then the next day found it and slept. It's her go-to escape bed. It has lasted a long time, too. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. (Our dog leaves it alone, too. It's too small for a medium dog — perfect size for a medium-large cat.)" —C. Venable
14. A Wobble Wag Giggle ball with a battery-free internal noisemaker that'll keep your naturally curious pup engaged and entertained for long enough to successfully tire them out.
15. A double-layer cat litter-trapping mat if you're tired of constantly getting litter stuck to your feet. The water-resistant mat features a honeycomb design that traps litter between layers so that you can dump it back into your bin later.
Promising review: "This litter mat is a lifesaver. I was facing a real issue with my two new kittens tracking litter EVERYWHERE so much so that I was considering switching from the litter that I love to something non-tracking because there were no good alternatives. Much research later, I come across this mat. I will say it was bigger and more square than I thought, but I think that is a good thing! It is so large and covers the area well. Now, the litter tracking is 99% contained! Best litter mat I have ever had!" —Rachel Ray
16. A snout soother stick for when the weather (or your dog's incessant licking) results in a dry, cracked snoot in need of some TLC. This award-winning balm is packed with nourishing plant-based ingredients to help get their sniffer back in tip-top shape ASAP.
Natural Dog Company is a small biz that specializes in vet-approved balms, supplements, and other wellness solutions for pups. This snout soother is organic and vegan!
Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, that it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany
17. A leakproof dog water bottle to keep your active puppo hydrated when you're on the go without having to share your water bottle. The one-button locking mechanism lets you release water into the trough and re-capture what's left over so nothing goes to waste or spills in your bag.
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.
Promising review: "I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park. For some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." —J. Chevalier
18. A liquid tartar remover because your dog won't let you get within a foot of their mouth with a toothbrush. Add this to their water for sneaky oral hygiene benefits, less plaque buildup, and a swoon-inducing smile.
Promising review: "Been using for about a month, and see the progress in my doggies' teeth. I change their water bowls every morning, and it only requires a tablespoon of Nylabone rinse. Lasts a long time. Stocked up on two more bottles. Still have not finished first. My dogs did not mind the taste from the start. That is important. Great product, at least for my four little ones." —doglover3
