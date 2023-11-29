45 Gift Ideas For Coworkers You Can’t Go Wrong With

1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza that's super simple to learn, great for all ages, and anything but boring. Play this fast-paced party game once and they'll become the star of every future game night on their calendar.
The rules are simple. Deal the deck out to all players (works with 3-8 players). Everyone keeps their mini deck face down and goes around the table flipping a card face up and saying one of the five key words (taco, cat, goat, cheese, and pizza — in that order). Once the card played matches the word said, it's a race to slap that center card. Whoever taps in last has to take the center stack and the round starts over. Whoever gets rid of all their cards first wins!
Promising review: "I play this game with my girls, ages 6 and 8, as well as my mom. I almost think that it is more fun for my mom and I than the kids. The premise of the game is simple: to slap the pile once the word you say matches the image on the card, with special cards thrown in for extra fun. I have laughed so hard, I've almost cried at the silly antics this game has caused. I love that it's fast paced and very travel friendly. I would totally recommend this as a gift." —Melissa Yee
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
2. A mini jewelry case for the travel-happy coworker who relies on sandwich bags to store their necklaces and bracelets and then has to spend hours undoing a giant knot when they have dinner reservations to make.
Promising review: "I love this! It doesn’t hold a ton of jewelry but I was looking for something smaller to take on short trips so it’s perfect for me. Love that the dividers are removable so you can put a chunky bracelet or pair of earrings in the big section next to the rings." —Caitlin Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in 13 colors).
3. A reusable collapsible coffee cup if they care about the planet and reducing waste almost as much as they looooooove sneaking off for a mid-day coffee. Plus, now they can enjoy those "Bring Your Own Cup" discounts without a bulky thermos taking up loads of space in their bag.
Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers!
This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a incredible to have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes and in 24 styles).
4. Or a reusable cup carrier to help them feel like they've grown an extra hand thanks to the *handy* carrying strap now affixed to their morning iced coffee order.
VIS Paradise Goods is a small business selling brightly colored eco-friendly swaps and personalized giftables.
Promising review: "I love this item. I didn’t even know how much I needed something like this. It works perfectly and allows me to carry all of my stuff AND my drink at once. Love it." —Sharon E.
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $16.74+ (available in range of customizable colors and prints).
6. A set of eye-popping fine point pens because why settle for just black and blue pens when they could have all the colors of the rainbow at their disposal?
These are designed not to bleed through thin pages, so all your planners and journals can get the flair pen treatment.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
7. An aesthetic flexible power strip so they can actually utilize each and every outlet in their home office even when the company's excessively massive laptop charger is present.
iJoy is a small business selling a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).
8. A handmade crochet sprout leaf that turns any headphone wearer into a budding plant, spreading good vibes wherever they roam. Undo the loop and this also makes a perfect bookmark. This under-$10 present sure packs a lot of joy into a cheap package.
Lillys Loop Crochet is a Houston-based small biz selling absurdly cute. crochet accessories.
Promising review: "This is actually the cutest things I’ve ever purchased. I was stuck at the Orlando airport for a good 15 hours and wore my headphones the entire time…SOOO MANY PEOPLE were coming up to me and complimenting them! I’m in love!" —Tiffany Eyler
Get it from Lillys Loop Crochet on Etsy for $5.49+ (available in seven colors).
9. A custom paint-by-number pet portrait for turning those 8 million dog photos living on their Instagram into a hand-painted art activity that'll be fit for framing.
Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it! I actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" —Jonathan Kebert
Get it from Amazon for $39.99
10. A waterproof shower phone holder with a touch-capable screen if they like having total control of their shower time song selection or just need some entertainment while waiting out their hair mask.
Promising review: "This product was a TikTok recommendation and has not let me down. It comes with three adhesive mounts and sticks well to either tile or glass. The clear screen allows for scrolling or swiping easily. My only critique is how the phone sits inside. I have the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is a larger phone but it sits low in the chamber and that prevents me from changing between apps as I can't swipe up at the bottom to get back to my home screen. Otherwise it's great!" —Susan Gifford
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two styles and three colors).
11. A bottle of Truff Hot Sauce they can add to essentially any meal to make it feel like a gourmet affair — even if they're just sitting at their desk for lunch (again).
I got a bottle of this liquid gold for Christmas one year and WHOOO BOY do I love it. Calling it hot sauce isn't totally correct. It is a sauce that is hot, but the consistency is substantially thicker than what you might expect from your standard Tabasco. Regardless, if they like spice and truffle this is a fun condiment to add to their assortment!
Promising review: "Purchased this because it was on Oprah’s favorite things. As a truffle and sriracha lover, this is what you get when truffle and sriracha had a baby but 10x better. I highly recommend, because it helps my food taste better for my boring diets." —Linzyn87
Get it from Amazon for $14.29+ (available in four flavors).
Get more saucy intel from my colleague Hannah Loewentheil and read her full Truff Hot Sauce review.
12. A charming ceramic mug and saucer set because they might think they own enough mugs, but will quickly change their mind after unwrapping this overwhelmingly adorable duo.
The mug and saucer are dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Promising review: "This set is adorable! The size, shape, and design were what I was looking for. It matches my black and white decor. It is a great addition to my cup/saucer collection. It's also perfect as a gift. I will buy more." —JK
Get it from Amazon for $20.37+ (available in 17 styles).
13. A magnetic bag hanger keychain so the handbag they spent half their paycheck on never has to touch the floor of another sticky happy hour bar ever again. They can slap this tag on bathroom hinges (can't do that with purse hooks!) metal bar stools, and under tables for holding power that can support up to 8 pounds.
Shipping info: Orders typically arrive within 5–7 business days.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $14.99 (originally $24.99; available in four colors).