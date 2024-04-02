31 Beauty Products With Results So Magical They Might As Well Be Magic Potions

1. A bestselling tightening cream so you can join the legions of reviewers who have given it 5 stars for its visible results and delicious scent. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm and smooth skin while adding a little shimmer.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Or a fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream because you saw that Michael CeraVe ad and wanna know what all the hullabaloo is about. Here's the deal — the non-greasy formula was developed with dermatologists and helps combat puffiness and dark circles with a nourishing combination of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Promising review: "Out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
4. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all for under $20!!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $17.
5. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars that are packed with all the skin-loving good stuff (vitamin C, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and MORE) to help even out skin and diminish dark spots wherever they pop up.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities, but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
6. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used almost every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals STAT!
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry, thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment if you want visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
9. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get instant results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
10. A pack of Skin1004's zombie masks that'll deliver skin-tightening, fine line-reducing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It'll just make the post-facial reveal that much more sweet!
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!
Promising review: "When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin. Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." —raine
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $25.
11. A vegan exfoliating body scrub for anyone who struggles with persistent KP. This buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment.
Promising review: "I bought this after discovering that my ingrown leg hairs weren't actually ingrown hairs, but KP. This product was very well reviewed and although I avoid gritty scrubs because of my sensitive skin, I thought I'd give it a try. Wow. I haven't even finished the first tube and I'm seeing some amazing results just using twice a week. I am very impressed. This stuff really works. So happy to have beach-ready legs!" —Ghanimatrix
Get it from Amazon for $12.
12. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help your nails get all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
13. Plus, a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Promising review: "My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product. The smell is great, good moisturizer for your cuticles, and wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." —Tasha Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.