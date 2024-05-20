16 Bone-Chilling Photos That'll Turn You Into An Official Member Of The "No Sleep Club"

My stomach is doing somersaults.

I don't think I'll ever learn to not look at r/oddlyterrifying when my stress levels are high. Here's to another night of no sleep, I guess. These 16 photos messed me up GOOD:

1. "My car broke down, and the tow guy found a tracker."

Hand holding a &#x27;hum&#x27; branded lighter with a lightbulb design next to the logo
u/Mutt-Sugar / Via reddit.com

2. "This abandoned hospital."

Abandoned hospital room with surgical lights and table amidst decay
u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

3. "Verrrry pregnant goat."

A pregnant goat named Beverly walking in a field with text overlay &quot;Beverly is about to pop&quot; with surprised emojis
u/Burlapin / Via reddit.com

4. "Actual footage from a storm in Dubai. You can see the sky turn GREEN."

Cityscape shrouded in a haze, possibly indicating weather conditions or pollution, with visible structures and vegetation
u/worldofjaved / Via reddit.com

5. "Spotted in Paris today. They didn't move for, like, 20 minutes."

Group of people using VR headsets outdoors near a signpost
u/negmarron93 / Via reddit.com

6. "The mold in this cup."

A hand holds a container with a swollen and overflowing lid, seemingly due to fermentation or chemical reaction
TikTok / haveraduh / Via tiktok.com

7. "'Get a pool, it will be relaxing,' they said."

Close-up of a scorpion on a speckled sandy surface
u/giveahoot420 / Via reddit.com

8. "Setenil de las Bodegas in Spain."

Narrow street with buildings under a large overhanging rock formation
u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

9. "The way this user sensors faces."

Two people in a selfie, one&#x27;s face is obscured by their hair swept over, in a car
u/GreenandBlue12 / Via reddit.com

10. "These Baymax seat covers spooked me."

Two large plush ghosts placed on car&#x27;s front seats appear to be &#x27;driving&#x27;
u/fake_zack / Via reddit.com

11. "Creepy illusion."

A humorous door handle prank featuring a bagged item resembling a hand reaching out
u/HorrorCredit9 / Via reddit.com

12. "'The Stairs of Death' in Peru."

Tourists on steep stairs at Machu Picchu overlooking ancient ruins and landscape
u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

13. "Hotel room escape."

A bathroom door with peeling paint and visible marks, showcasing wear and tear
u/siorourke / Via reddit.com

14. "I noticed this face in the TP holder while washing my hands."

Dispenser with an upside-down toilet paper roll against a tiled wall
u/Keecatface / Via reddit.com

15. "Empty 20-lane highway in Naypyidaw, Myanmar."

Wide empty boulevard with a large building in the distance and two people walking
u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

16. And finally, "McDonald's in Poland."

Person in a Happy Meal costume waving, inside a restaurant
u/Urbex_Badger / Via reddit.com