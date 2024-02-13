I'm not gonna lie, I didn't have the highest hopes for these noodles. Some of the videos of people eating them looked a little gross to me, and I really did wonder if they were ultimately just a genius TikTok Shop marketing scheme. But when I took my first forkful, I was extremely impressed. They were super spicy, which I love, and had a delicious cheesy and creamy aspect that complemented the spice in a really unique way.