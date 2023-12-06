Skip To Content
I Couldn't Hold My Composure After Seeing These 19 Bone-Chilling Photos

I wish I didn't know what a Damascus goat looks like.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

I've been having a lot of trouble sleeping lately.

A woman lying in bed at night with eyes wide open
Fox

It just might have something to do with my obsession with the r/oddlyterrifying subreddit. Here are 19 photos from this month that I can't get out of my head:

1. "The hands of German serial killer Fritz Honka."

Close-up of hands with thick fingers, huge fingernail beds, and long, dirty fingernails
u/KobraKay87 / Via reddit.com

u/KobraKay87

2. "Damn, that crab is FRESH."

Crabs in packaging in a store display , with one having clawed through the plastic
u/MorningHerald / Via reddit.com

u/MorningHerald

3. "This mushroom growing in my friend's basement."

What looks like an intricate fungus network, like bare branches of a tree
u/MiiiBiii / Via reddit.com

u/MiiiBiii

4. "The surface of Comet 67P, a Jupiter-family comet originally from the Kuiper Belt. Filmed by the Rosetta space probe."

It looks like a snowy, dark, rocky scene
u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com

u/freudian_nipps

5. "A missing person's page from an old high school yearbook."

&quot;In Memory of the Lost Senior&quot; headline with a picture of Wendy Louise Felton, who disappeared June 7, 1987; &quot;since that day, no one has seen or heard from her; if this tragic incident had not occurred, Wendy would have graduated with the class of 1989&quot;
u/Trashpit996 / Via reddit.com

u/Trashpit996

6. "Japan has an airport located literally in the ocean. It cost $20 billion to build...but it's sinking."

An airport and runway surrounded by blue water, as seen from the air
u/ilikepineapples987 / Via reddit.com

u/ilikepineapples987

7. "This cruiselike airplane concept."

A multistory airplane in the air that looks like a cruise ship with wings that have two layers of five engines on each side
u/BeginningInfluence55 / Via reddit.com

u/BeginningInfluence55

8. "Cancer warning on rice??!!!"

A label for jasmine rice with the warning &quot;Cancer and Reproductive Harm - www.P65warnings.ca.gov&quot; circled
u/sarashootsfilm / Via reddit.com

u/sarashootsfilm

9. "This mystery envelope full of candy I found on my chair at work."

Envelope with &quot;I miss your smile&quot; handwritten on it
u/dragonessofages / Via reddit.com

u/dragonessofages

10. "I'm a security guard watching a parking lot, and I found this while doing a round."

A car with a very strange handprint on the front window
u/Dum_beat / Via reddit.com

u/Dum_beat

11. "My cat puked a spider nest."

What looks like hair and many small bugs on a cloth
u/DiamondHook / Via reddit.com

u/DiamondHook

12. "This liminal space setup."

A small table with a laptop on it, chair, fan, speaker, and stool in an otherwise empty, drab-looking room
u/CelebrationWild7276 / Via reddit.com

u/CelebrationWild7276

13. "This photo in my doctor's office."

A framed photo of distorted, shadowy smiling faces
u/ChocoGoodness / Via reddit.com

u/ChocoGoodness

14. "My nephew found a horse mask in my brother's creepy attic."

A person standing in a small room and wearing a huge horse-head covering that extends to their shoulders
u/smytherfried / Via reddit.com

u/smytherfried

15. "A Damascus goat."

A distorted image of a goat with huge jowls on its hind legs in a pen
u/Classic_Oven12 / Via reddit.com

u/Classic_Oven12

16. "This robot monkey spy for observing wild monkeys."

Close-up of a very real-looking robot monkey with large eyes and what looks like water dripping from its mouth
u/NYC_Underground / PBS / Via reddit.com

u/NYC_Underground

17. "This ominous dark room next to my sister's apartment door. I always feel off around it."

A hallway leading to a dark opening
u/Squishy_fishy826 / Via reddit.com

u/Squishy_fishy826

18. "This 1930s Mickey Mouse doll."

Mickey&#x27;s face is distorted, the eyes too far apart, and his arms are dangling and look broken
u/AldoTheeApache / Via reddit.com

u/AldoTheeApache

19. And finally, "On the edge of darkness."

A sky above a highway showing red clouds on one side and a dark sky on the other
u/JustSleepNoDream / Via reddit.com

u/JustSleepNoDream