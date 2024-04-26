    16 Extremely Strange Photos People Shared From Experiences That Made Them Very Uncomfortable

    Have you ever seen something bizarre that instantly made your stomach drop? If you haven't, feast your eyes (if you dare) on these 16 photos from r/weird:

    1. "These characters appeared on my arm under a blacklight."

    u/justthekip_ / Via reddit.com

    2. "Damn, I hope this guy is alright."

    u/FraternityMan / Via reddit.com

    3. "I was sent an anonymous 'gift' to my home address (I just moved and didn't tell anyone) with my last name that I only use privately (I recently got married and haven't announced it yet). The contents of this book are opposite to my views. Amazon says the sender is fully anonymous. I'm creeped out."

    u/dontbeadickmrfisher / Via u/dontbeadickmrfisher

    4. "This weird mark on my leg that I got after snorkeling in the Carribbean."

    ionyx / Via reddit.com

    5. "My window suction cups acted as a magnifying glass and melted my pillows."

    u/Capn_Cooke / Via reddit.com

    6. "I found this notecard on the box to buzz in to my apartment."

    u/slicehyperfunk / Via reddit.com

    7. "This guy messaged me, and I looked at his bio...It gives me the creeps."

    u/randomgirlnamedkat / Via reddit.com

    8. "My kid made a luncheon mask and I don't like it."

    u/Beetlejuice2013 / Via reddit.com

    9. "When I came home from spending the night away, the first thing I saw was my loft hatch half open."

    u/b0ggydepot / Via reddit.com

    10. "This mask found at a yard sale."

    u/meeshyquinn / Via reddit.com

    11. "Found this in a house I was cleaning out."

    u/StamplerStache / Via reddit.com

    12. "Found a single, chewed-up woman's shoe in middle of the desert."

    u/Jadeyeux / Via reddit.com

    13. "My neighbor's window."

    u/RaccoonEnemyNo1 / Via reddit.com

    14. "Found on Facebook Marketplace."

    u/KneemaToad / Via reddit.com

    15. "Come sit. Maybe we can chit chat."

    u/ObjectiveAd6551 / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, "ARE YOU FROM THE FUTURE?"

    u/_Triangulum / Via reddit.com