16 Extremely Strange Photos People Shared From Experiences That Made Them Very Uncomfortable

Have you ever seen something bizarre that instantly made your stomach drop? If you haven't, feast your eyes (if you dare) on these 16 photos from r/weird:
1."These characters appeared on my arm under a blacklight."
2."Damn, I hope this guy is alright."
3."I was sent an anonymous 'gift' to my home address (I just moved and didn't tell anyone) with my last name that I only use privately (I recently got married and haven't announced it yet). The contents of this book are opposite to my views. Amazon says the sender is fully anonymous. I'm creeped out."
4."This weird mark on my leg that I got after snorkeling in the Carribbean."
5."My window suction cups acted as a magnifying glass and melted my pillows."
6."I found this notecard on the box to buzz in to my apartment."
7."This guy messaged me, and I looked at his bio...It gives me the creeps."
8."My kid made a luncheon mask and I don't like it."
9."When I came home from spending the night away, the first thing I saw was my loft hatch half open."
10."This mask found at a yard sale."
11."Found this in a house I was cleaning out."
12."Found a single, chewed-up woman's shoe in middle of the desert."