Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

14 Roommates From Hell That Are So Horrible, Your Brain Won't Be Able To Compute It

I've never appreciated my solitude more...

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

If you don't have a shitty roommate story, have you even lived? I have my fair share of traumatic memories, but honestly, none of them compare to these 14 terrifying tales from r/badroommates:

1. This person's roommate sexually harassed them over text:

&quot;Or should we go to bed&quot;
u/IdiotSquaredxyz / Via reddit.com

They also added in their post that the roommate knows they're a lesbian.

2. This person's roommate stole their iPad, their cash savings, and months worth of money meant for the internet bill, then packed up and left without saying anything:

&quot;Ok call the cops on me&quot;
u/thetruthhhurtsss / Via reddit.com

3. This person made dinner for everyone, and then their roommate had the nerve to leave this note by the sink:

&quot;Please wash the dishes after cooking next time! Thanks!&quot;
u/Mangagirll / Via reddit.com

4. This person's roommate who took their dirty dishes out of the dishwasher so they could wash their own separately:

u/chloeh121 / Via reddit.com

5. This person's roommate's boyfriend moved in, and used the hallway as an extension of their bedroom:

Someone&#x27;s shoes and belongings in the hallway
u/0ddLemon / Via reddit.com

6. This person's roommate was incapable of doing something as simple as paying a bill on time:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/glutenfreepusssy / Via reddit.com

7. This person's roommate who should have probably just bought their own microwave:

&quot;Kosher &amp;amp; allergy friendly&quot;
u/Pillmo / Via reddit.com

8. This person's roommate who incessantly stole from them:

&quot;grow up ur a liar&quot;
u/Sufficient_Box_4127 / Via reddit.com

9. This person's roommate who hoarded half the communal cutlery in their room for an entire year:

&quot;I&#x27;m not disagreeing with you&quot;
u/pooooolooop / Via reddit.com

10. This person's roommate who left the kitchen looking like this:

A messy kitchen
u/Potential_Capital634 / Via reddit.com

11. This person's roommate who told them to make their bed:

&quot;I would like you to spread out the spread on the bed&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

12. This person's roommate who broke down their bedroom door when they were drunk:

A destroyed bedroom door
u/michelleigh80 / Via reddit.com

13. This person's roommate who left a burning hot pan on their counter:

A circular burn on a countertop
u/jeremyd42 / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, this person's roommate left them an artistic surprise when they moved out:

&quot;Best wishes&quot;
u/Pleasant-Corgi1450 / Via reddit.com

Do you have a "roommate from hell" story? Tell us in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!