If you don't have a shitty roommate story, have you even lived? I have my fair share of traumatic memories, but honestly, none of them compare to these 14 terrifying tales from r/badroommates:
This person's roommate sexually harassed them over text:
This person's roommate stole their iPad, their cash savings, and months worth of money meant for the internet bill, then packed up and left without saying anything:
This person made dinner for everyone, and then their roommate had the nerve to leave this note by the sink:
This person's roommate who took their dirty dishes out of the dishwasher so they could wash their own separately:
This person's roommate's boyfriend moved in, and used the hallway as an extension of their bedroom:
This person's roommate was incapable of doing something as simple as paying a bill on time:
This person's roommate who should have probably just bought their own microwave:
This person's roommate who incessantly stole from them:
This person's roommate who hoarded half the communal cutlery in their room for an entire year:
This person's roommate who left the kitchen looking like this:
This person's roommate who told them to make their bed:
This person's roommate who broke down their bedroom door when they were drunk:
This person's roommate who left a burning hot pan on their counter:
And finally, this person's roommate left them an artistic surprise when they moved out:
