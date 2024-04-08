    14 "Slightly Off" Photos That Will Make You Feel Deeply, Deeply Uncomfortable

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I was feeling good today...and then I perused r/weird. And guess what...now I'm feeling really damn weird!!! Here are the 14 photos that made me most unsettled this week:

    1. "A couple of years ago, some guy on Facebook Marketplace paid me over $350 to send him videos of me destroying an iPhone."

    Screenshot of a text conversation with playful banter about buying and subsequently stomping on a phone for satisfaction
    dinonuggetenjoyer / Via reddit.com
    Cracked smartphone next to a blurred list of transaction figures
    dinonuggetenjoyer / Via reddit.com

    2. "Letter my mom received in the mail today."

    Paper with cutout letters forming the message &quot;HI TaMMy HOW DO YOU SLEeP AT NIGHT?&quot; held in a car
    u/The-Real-Iggy / Via reddit.com

    3. "This onion didn't have any rings."

    Person holding a half-sliced onion with no rings inside
    u/VivariuM_007 / Via reddit.com

    4. "A few years back my friends and I found this peeking behind a tree in the woods, deep behind a friend's house."

    A spooky mask attached to a tree in the dark, illuminated from below
    ScaryisGood / Via reddit.com

    5. "Saw this on a cottage property I surveyed."

    An isolated door with stairs and a &quot;666&quot; sign, standing in a natural landscape
    u/SageAMunster / Via reddit.com

    6. "I fold my ears when they get cold."

    u/makko007 / Via reddit.com

    7. "Dollar store escargots."

    Hand holding a can labeled &quot;Snails Escargots&quot; on a store shelf; price tagged at $2
    u/anon527262728 / Via reddit.com

    8. "My vein in my wrist makes a 'W.'"

    Close-up of a human wrist resting on a textured surface
    u/L1fesatightrop3 / Via reddit.com

    9. "Found this sticker under a table at school."

    Round sticker on a surface with text &quot;White chocolate, cool down, Spider&quot;
    u/Bandit7_ avataru/Bandit7_ / Via reddit.com

    10. "Life, uh, finds a way."

    A plant sprouting through a windowsill above an electrical outlet
    u/candid-silence / Via reddit.com

    11. "A bag of bones was placed on my doorstep this morning."

    Two large animal skulls with teeth are placed inside a plastic bag
    u/Stephen_Is_handsome avataru/Stephen_Is_handsome / Via reddit.com

    12. "Not sure what's more weird — the toilet itself, or the picture behind it."

    Lifesize figure with a smiley face head and human body sitting on a toilet
    u/Velwvve / Via reddit.com

    13. "Found this in our attic."

    A Jack-in-the-box toy partially buried in white insulation materials
    u/Dennison77 / Via reddit.com

    14. And finally, "This chair at a furniture store looks like Patrick Star with his skin peeled off."

    Decorative cushion with a quirky monster design placed on a grey armchair in a store setting
    u/bebjanmnin / Via reddit.com