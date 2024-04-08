14 "Slightly Off" Photos That Will Make You Feel Deeply, Deeply Uncomfortable

I was feeling good today...and then I perused r/weird. And guess what...now I'm feeling really damn weird!!! Here are the 14 photos that made me most unsettled this week:
1.
"A couple of years ago, some guy on Facebook Marketplace paid me over $350 to send him videos of me destroying an iPhone."
2.
"Letter my mom received in the mail today."
3.
"This onion didn't have any rings."
4.
"A few years back my friends and I found this peeking behind a tree in the woods, deep behind a friend's house."
5.
"Saw this on a cottage property I surveyed."
6.
"I fold my ears when they get cold."
7.
"Dollar store escargots."
8.
"My vein in my wrist makes a 'W.'"
9.
"Found this sticker under a table at school."
10.
"Life, uh, finds a way."
11.
"A bag of bones was placed on my doorstep this morning."
12.
"Not sure what's more weird — the toilet itself, or the picture behind it."
13.
"Found this in our attic."
14.
And finally, "This chair at a furniture store looks like Patrick Star with his skin peeled off."