14 Skin-Crawling Photos That'll Have A Distressing Effect On Your Fragile Psyche

I needed to feel something this week (even if that feeling was fear), so I took a scroll through r/oddlyterrifying. These are the 14 photos that left me slack-jawed:
"Millions of sardines mysteriously washed up on the shore in the Philippines, turning the coastline silver for miles."
"This creepy mold that formed from a plate of left out cat food."
"'Morgue chocolates,' made from molds of wounds found on bodies in a New York morgue."
"The eye of a gray whale."
"This king cobra got loose in my neighborhood."
"After I took this photo I realized that there was someone waiting for me at the end of the road."
"This ice formed in a water-filled pot and resembles a huge eye."
"This handful of 3D-printed dentures."
"This hornet nest built around flood lights on a garage."
"This totally normal bathroom."
"This whimsical art instillation in Boston."
"Trekking through a narrow mountaintop."
"An uncommon view of home."
And finally, "Coffin size testers. Does every church have these?"