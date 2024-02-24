Skip To Content
14 Skin-Crawling Photos That'll Have A Distressing Effect On Your Fragile Psyche

I wish I could go back in time to 10 minutes ago when I didn't know what "morgue chocolates" were.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

I needed to feel something this week (even if that feeling was fear), so I took a scroll through r/oddlyterrifying. These are the 14 photos that left me slack-jawed:

1. "Millions of sardines mysteriously washed up on the shore in the Philippines, turning the coastline silver for miles."

A person collecting fish amidst a massive fish die-off on a beach
u/Micronlance / Via reddit.com

2. "This creepy mold that formed from a plate of left out cat food."

Furry black object in a pan, resembling a wig, by a door
u/Double-Artichoke6010 / Via reddit.com

3. "'Morgue chocolates,' made from molds of wounds found on bodies in a New York morgue."

An assortment of chocolates in various shapes, some wrapped in metallic foil
u/Lepke2011 / Via reddit.com

4. "The eye of a gray whale."

Close-up of a fish eye, showing intricate details of its iris and surrounding scales
u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

5. "This king cobra got loose in my neighborhood."

Lost snake poster with image of a King Cobra, QR code for reporting sightings, and mention of a $8000 reward
u/mcnuggetfarmer / Via reddit.com

6. "After I took this photo I realized that there was someone waiting for me at the end of the road."

Foggy night scene with a dimly lit street and parked cars, creating a mysterious atmosphere
u/Not-thesame / Via reddit.com

7. "This ice formed in a water-filled pot and resembles a huge eye."

A frozen birdbath with a striking ice formation resembling an eye
u/Double-Artichoke6010 / Via reddit.com

8. "This handful of 3D-printed dentures."

A hand holding a creatively folded dentures sculpture, resembling a fabric piece
u/xysmi / Via reddit.com

9. "This hornet nest built around flood lights on a garage."

A wasp nest resembling a monster&#x27;s face with two lights shining like eyes next to a cow skull with horns on a house exterior
u/Steak-n-Cigars / Via reddit.com

10. "This totally normal bathroom."

Optical illusion bathroom with checkered pattern and mirror message saying &quot;you look fine&quot;
u/SpookyCoo / Via reddit.com

11. "This whimsical art instillation in Boston."

Giant puppet heads suspended between buildings, whimsical street art installation
u/smzt / Via reddit.com

12. "Trekking through a narrow mountaintop."

Person&#x27;s legs visible walking on a narrow mountain ridge with a safety rope
u/Guest_4710 / Via reddit.com

13. "An uncommon view of home."

Astronaut in a white spacesuit conducts a spacewalk with a view of Earth below
u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, "Coffin size testers. Does every church have these?"

Ancient stone stocks used for public punishment next to a brick wall, no people present
u/BigL3704 / Via reddit.com