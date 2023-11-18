Skip To Content
    I'm Pretty Disturbed By These 14 Things Moms Posted About In Online Parenting Groups

    I want to be less judgmental in the New Year, but it's still 2023, baby.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This mom who thought it was hilarious that she forgot her two-year-old was in the bathtub and left her alone for an extended period of time:

    mom posting about forgetting her daughter in the tub with crying laughing emojis
    2. This mom who needs to mind her business:

    mom writing that her 21 year old doesn&#x27;t seem to be having sex so she&#x27;s concerned
    3. This mom who wants the whole world to know that she thinks her baby is ugly:

    mom asking why her child has to have such a big nose
    4. This mom who took her seven-week-old baby on an intense amusement ride:

    mom being told she couldn&#x27;t have her child in a carrier for a roller coaster and still took him and held up during the ride
    the post continued
    5. This mom who values the opinion of her social media friends more than her own daughter's:

    mom asking facebook if they think it&#x27;s ok she didn&#x27;t drive to her daughter&#x27;s school with a new pair of underwear after her daughter bleed through hers
    6. This mom who constantly bullies her daughter about how she dresses:

    mom mad that her daughter wears athletic clothes that are unflattering
    7. This mom who turned to Facebook for medical advice instead of taking her son to the doctor:

    mom asking the group about a swollen testicle
    8. This mom who thinks it's funny that her kid heard her having sex:

    mom posting about her son confronting her about being loud during sex
    9. This mom who's actively considering leaving her baby alone in the house:

    mom asking if it&#x27;s ok to just have a baby monitor to leave the kid and go out
    10. And this mom who's actively considering bringing her four-month-old to a monster truck competition:

    thoughts on bringing a 4 week old baby to the monster jam?
    11. This mom who drove her two-year-old without a car seat:

    no judgment please, i was in a rush and by baby carseat was left at my mothers so i placed him in the backseat of the car with a seatbelt and now the child&#x27;s father is threatening to take him
    12. This mom who's scared that, if she has a boy, he will be ugly:

    i&#x27;m terrified of having a boy my boyfriend&#x27;s sister had a baby with a one night stand and the child is ugly
    13. And this mom who's scared her boys will be "beta:"

    all three of my boys better be alphas
    14. And finally, this mom who literally said she would give away her human children before giving away her animals:

    i would consider to rehome my human child before i would ever thing about rehoming my pets
