This mom who thought it was hilarious that she forgot her two-year-old was in the bathtub and left her alone for an extended period of time:
This mom who needs to mind her business:
This mom who wants the whole world to know that she thinks her baby is ugly:
This mom who took her seven-week-old baby on an intense amusement ride:
This mom who values the opinion of her social media friends more than her own daughter's:
This mom who constantly bullies her daughter about how she dresses:
This mom who turned to Facebook for medical advice instead of taking her son to the doctor:
This mom who thinks it's funny that her kid heard her having sex:
This mom who's actively considering leaving her baby alone in the house:
And this mom who's actively considering bringing her four-month-old to a monster truck competition:
This mom who drove her two-year-old without a car seat:
This mom who's scared that, if she has a boy, he will be ugly:
And this mom who's scared her boys will be "beta:"
And finally, this mom who literally said she would give away her human children before giving away her animals: