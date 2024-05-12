If you're a restaurant lover, I'm so sorry about these photos you're about to see... They might just make you wanna cook for yourself for the foreseeable future. Here are 12 kitchens that need to be looked into ASAP:
1."This open kitchen with raw beef on expo for almost two hours."
2."With the ladder right there..."
3."Our chef is trying to convince me this is medium rare."
4."This is from a restaurant near me."
5."My girlfriend’s little brother just worked his first Thanksgiving double shift. This was the staff meal."
6."I was fired after working a double on Christmas."
7."This is how they treat the dishwashers."
8."This is how the kitchen is putting out chicken wings. Should I say something to management? It's an embarrassment."
9."Struggling... Do I have a moral obligation to report a shit restaurant I just quit?"
10."Our walk-in fridge is just a closet with an air conditioner."
11."Thank god there's only one animal in existence, so I don't need to wonder what kind of fat this is..."
12.And finally, "I opened the store today and went to go restock the margarine, only to find it like this. Should I be worried about what closing crew is doing?"