Oof, That Felt Good — 16 Satisfying Photos That Are So Pleasing, You'll Dump Your Mid Boyfriend

Sometimes when I'm having a stressful day, I'll scroll through r/oddlysatisfying and r/Satisfyingasfuck for some meditative eye candy. Here are my favorite images from this month:
1.
This car hitting a million miles:
2.
This before and after of a river cleaning project in Indonesia:
3.
This freshly paved road:
4.
The way this Wii perfectly fits into the TV stand:
5.
This frozen Honda logo:
6.
This photo that looks like a split screen but is just shadows perfectly aligned:
7.
This before and after of a shoe shine:
8.
This scenic skating setting:
9.
This optical illusion sculpture at the Smithsonian:
10.
This cat walking perfectly into preexisting paw prints:
11.
This guinea pig fitting perfectly into a slipper:
12.
These "United" cookies:
13.
This rolled strip of snow:
14.
This reflection on the My Neighbor Totoro DVD:
15.
This dog that naturally lined up with the pig silhouette on the rug:
16.
And finally, this tree that looks like a chemical equation: