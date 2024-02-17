Skip To Content
These 17 Satisfying Photos Are An "Eye Present" For Anyone Who Doesn't Usually Get To See Pretty Things

My brain feels at peace now.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Most of my weekdays are spent inside my apartment (gotta love that WFH grind), so seeing cool things isn't really a common occurrence for me. That's why I love to peruse r/oddlysatisfying and take in alllll the mesmerizing content. Here are 17 photos/videos that made me stop mid-scroll this week:

1. This granite stone getting broken in half:

u/Midnight-Opposite / Via reddit.com

2. These reindeer moving in a circle:

large pack of reindeer going in a circle
u/iamayeshaerotica / Via reddit.com

3. This person breaking the ice on a frozen trampoline:

person jumping on their back and breaking the ice
u/ginger-loving-asian / Via reddit.com

4. These Red Wing boots getting a deep clean:

u/rco888 / Via reddit.com

5. This spray foam rising like dough in an oven:

u/bibear54 / Via reddit.com

6. This person making noodles:

person pouring out the flour onto a large round pan
u/PipoMario / Via reddit.com

7. This custom "snowplow" clearing the road:

road being swiped from snow
u/I_Epic / Via reddit.com

8. This person pouring rainbow drinks:

u/VariousBasket125 / Via reddit.com

9. This Neopolitan ice cream getting packaged:

the ice cream coming out in a large block from the factory machine
u/vjenkinsgo / Via reddit.com

10. This person cutting through a tube of clay to reveal art:

rainbow fish revealed
u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

11. This person swimming through a wildly clear lake in Indonesia:

you can clearly see the person in scuba gear in the lake
u/solateor / Via reddit.com

12. This tiny ceramic vase getting made:

hand constructing a tiny vase
u/crispyfriedpickles / Via reddit.com

13. These different sized cats lining up perfectly:

u/SonicAkshay_26 / Via reddit.com

14. This swamp getting cleared:

people clearing out the overgrown greens to reveal the swamp underneath
u/rco888 / Via reddit.com

15. This wood getting peeled:

u/Sniper_One77 / Via reddit.com

16. These braces creating a perfect smile over time:

braces on very crooked teeth
u/thanoskaka / Via reddit.com
the braces on straight teeth
u/thanoskaka / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this car tower in Germany:

u/Snoo4902 / Via reddit.com