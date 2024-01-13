15 Real-Life Photos That Feel Like They Were Screenshotted From A Nightmare

I don't think anyone can say with confidence whether other dimensions exist. But some of the bizarre photos on r/weird definitely make me question things. Here are 16 photos from this month that didn't quite feel real:
1."These plane seats found on a beach."
2."This human-shaped grass patch where everything else dried out."
3."This foamy beach."
4."Who would trim their cat like this?"
5."This fish with human expressions."
6."This portable cremation van."
7."The crib cam can't see the design on our son's PJs, but CAN see the sheets design?"
8."An unnerving find at the thrift store."
9."Spawn of Satan."
10."This baggage claim carousel."
11."Not too weird."
12."My apple has no seeds."
13."Strange things found in the basement ceiling of my new acquired home."
14."I took an impression of my belly button!"
15.And finally, "I woke up with a long white hair embedded in my forehead. It's almost like it grew there over night."