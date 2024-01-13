Skip To Content
    15 Real-Life Photos That Feel Like They Were Screenshotted From A Nightmare

    "I woke up with a long white hair embedded in my forehead. It's almost like it grew there over night."

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I don't think anyone can say with confidence whether other dimensions exist. But some of the bizarre photos on r/weird definitely make me question things. Here are 16 photos from this month that didn't quite feel real:

    1. "These plane seats found on a beach."

    plane seats washed up to shore
    u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

    u/QuaintMushrooms

    2. "This human-shaped grass patch where everything else dried out."

    a dog standing on a green patch of grass
    u/Foghorn_Gyula / Via reddit.com

    u/Foghorn_Gyula

    3. "This foamy beach."

    a foamy beach
    u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

    u/QuaintMushrooms

    4. "Who would trim their cat like this?"

    a cat with a lion cut
    u/AtttentionWh0re / Via reddit.com

    u/AtttentionWh0re

    5. "This fish with human expressions."

    a scary fish with a human expression
    u/Augur-of-the-Deep / Via reddit.com

    u/Augur-of-the-Deep

    6. "This portable cremation van."

    a portable cremation van
    u/lorenzomofo / Via reddit.com

    u/lorenzomofo

    7. "The crib cam can't see the design on our son's PJs, but CAN see the sheets design?"

    Screenshots from someone&#x27;s crib cam
    u/XxCorey117xX / Via reddit.com

    u/XxCorey117xX

    8. "An unnerving find at the thrift store."

    &quot;Solving Discipline Problems&quot;
    u/ataraxy666 / Via reddit.com

    u/ataraxy666

    9. "Spawn of Satan."

    A goat with multiple horns
    u/BreakRules939 / Via reddit.com

    u/BreakRules939

    10. "This baggage claim carousel."

    a baggage claim carousel with a car at the end
    u/MemorableKidsMoments / Via reddit.com

    u/MemorableKidsMoments

    11. "Not too weird."

    People on a boat wearing scary masks
    u/destaniidrewwho / Via reddit.com

    u/destaniidrewwho

    12. "My apple has no seeds."

    a seedless apple
    u/-Dean-- / Via reddit.com

    u/-Dean--

    13. "Strange things found in the basement ceiling of my new acquired home."

    Tapes in an attic crawlspace
    u/Unusual-Fisherman318 / Via reddit.com

    u/Unusual-Fisherman318

    14. "I took an impression of my belly button!"

    a belly button impression next to someone&#x27;s finger
    u/haleycontagious / Via reddit.com

    u/haleycontagious

    15. And finally, "I woke up with a long white hair embedded in my forehead. It's almost like it grew there over night."

    a person pulling a long gray hair out of their forehead
    u/FlyWereAble / Via reddit.com

    u/FlyWereAble