Every morning when I open my eyes, I prepare myself for all the possible horrors I'll see in the coming day.
If you're one of ~those people~ as well, here are 16 photos that'll validate your daily fears and anxieties (sorry):
"What my Pre-K son brought home from school today":
"The kind of accidents these stairs could cause in the future..."
"An iris growing over a pupil."
"'Human feet' on a language learning app."
"This 'carnival ride' in Mexico."
"The actual size of traffic lights."
"This snack is looking at me."
"We can simply scroll into years we'll definitely be dead in on our phones."
"This vacant unit next to the studio I'm recording in."
"My single serve coffee machine was not making a full cup, and was spitting water everywhere. I assumed there was a clog, so I cleaned it. I did not expect this to be the cause."
"This chair for children at my local McDonald's."
"Avoid the garden after dark."
"The reflection of this statue."
And finally, "This rabbit having dental work creeped me out."