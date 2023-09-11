  • Viral badge

Prepare To Be Disturbed: These 16 Real-Life Photos Are Completely Unsettling

I don't like what I'm seeing. I don't like it one bit.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Every morning when I open my eyes, I prepare myself for all the possible horrors I'll see in the coming day.

If you're one of ~those people~ as well, here are 16 photos that'll validate your daily fears and anxieties (sorry):

1. "What my Pre-K son brought home from school today":

&quot;Run Hide Fight&quot;
u/Natural_String_967

2. "This smiling dog."

A dog smiling
u/Avonturian

3. "The kind of accidents these stairs could cause in the future..."

very narrow stairs
u/steikul

4. "An iris growing over a pupil."

Closeup of someone&#x27;s eye
u/RAt_gutZluvsy0u

5. "'Human feet' on a language learning app."

Closeup of someone&#x27;s feet
u/PastCalligrapher1624

6. "This 'carnival ride' in Mexico."

People hanging on ropes
u/OMGLMAOWTF_com

7. "The actual size of traffic lights."

Traffic lights
u/teddytherian

8. "This snack is looking at me."

Closeup of snacks
u/borislab

9. "Roach infestation."

A bunch of roaches on the floor
u/YogurtclosetOk8113

10. "We can simply scroll into years we'll definitely be dead in on our phones."

&quot;August 7, 2555&quot;
u/Rigidcorner

11. "This vacant unit next to the studio I'm recording in."

A scary, empty room
u/fallbrook_

12. "My single serve coffee machine was not making a full cup, and was spitting water everywhere. I assumed there was a clog, so I cleaned it. I did not expect this to be the cause."

A wet bug
u/natali9233

13. "This chair for children at my local McDonald's."

A creepy smiling chair
u/marryman01

14. "Avoid the garden after dark."

A flower that looks like it&#x27;s smiling
u/EditorRedditer

15. "The reflection of this statue."

A statue&#x27;s reflection in the mirror
u/Isyadoi

16. And finally, "This rabbit having dental work creeped me out."

A rabbit getting dental work
u/k90de