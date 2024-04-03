I grew up in a small town on the East Coast, so when I eventually moved to Los Angeles at 24, I definitely experienced some culture shock. It's not a perfect city, but it's my city now, and I love it for all of its quirks.
If I had perused the r/LosAngeles subreddit before I moved here, I can say with full confidence that I would have had no idea what any of the posts meant. These days, they make perfect sense to me. Here are 16 photos from the past year that are — to put it simply — "quintessentially LA":
1.Paul Giamatti casually grabbing some In-N-Out with his Golden Globe in hand:
2.The prevalence of foggy parking meters:
3.This person's attempt to rent out their shed with no bathroom as a studio:
4.This goose in a stroller at a Wendy's in Downtown Los Angeles:
5.The LA river having a rare moment of activity during a period of rain:
6.This person who defeated "June gloom" by hiking up to an altitude of 5,000 feet:
7.A throwback to Fry's Electronics, which closed for good in 2021:
8.This Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into the Beverly Hills Hotel:
9.Possibly the only people who have ever traveled by foot from the beach to Pasadena:
10.The LAPD blaring their lights all night long:
11.These signs popping up around the city, because businesses are tired of people's obsessions with their dogs:
12.And the beauty of a blooming Jacaranda tree:
13.Audacious dog owners who bag their dog's poop, but don't throw it in the trash can:
14.Seinfeld's apartment, which is in Koreatown, LA (not Manhattan):
15.These obscene gas prices:
16.And finally, THE pink wall that every tourist needs to take a photo in front of: