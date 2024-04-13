14 Questionable Moms Who Might Just Need Their "Parent Card" Revoked

I love my mom. I love my friends' moms. Honestly, I love most well-intentioned moms! They truly make the world go round.
Unfortunately, there are quite a few moms out there who aren't too good at "momming." Here are 14 examples from r/ShitMomGroupsSay that made my jaw drop:
1.
This mom who complained about their kid getting mad at them for blasting the TV at 1 a.m.:
2.
This mom who posted an explicit photo of her toddler on Facebook for everyone to see and thought it was hilarious:
3.
This mom who prioritized her boyfriend over her daughter:
4.
This mom who refused to cut up a high choke-risk food for her toddler:
5.
This mom who brought her 10-month-old baby to a rave, and then complained about people not being accommodating enough:
6.
This mom who had way too much trust in her "crunchy mom friends":
7.
This mom who thought trapping her daughter in her bed was a GREAT idea:
8.
This mom who thought their infant would understand a "firm NO":
9.
This mom who tried to pawn their teenager off on a stranger from Facebook because of her marital issues:
10.
This mom who shamed every woman who's unable to breastfeed:
11.
This mom who proudly carried her gun around while carrying her baby at the same time:
12.
This mom who insisted on giving newborn babies goat's milk:
13.
This mom who gave her child a "whooping" for not wanting to separate from her:
14.
And finally, this mom who shouldn't have even had to ask this question: