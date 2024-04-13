14 Questionable Moms Who Might Just Need Their "Parent Card" Revoked

I promise you, your "crunchy mom friends" don't know more about your child's health than your doctor.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

I love my mom. I love my friends' moms. Honestly, I love most well-intentioned moms! They truly make the world go round.

Unfortunately, there are quite a few moms out there who aren't too good at "momming." Here are 14 examples from r/ShitMomGroupsSay that made my jaw drop:

1. This mom who complained about their kid getting mad at them for blasting the TV at 1 a.m.:

Social media screenshot with obscured text, showing a user&#x27;s complaint about their child being mad at their loud music and their own state of inebriation
u/absolutekraze / Via reddit.com

2. This mom who posted an explicit photo of her toddler on Facebook for everyone to see and thought it was hilarious:

Text post discussing a child&#x27;s self-soothing behavior by rubbing legs together, seeking advice to stop it
u/Mazoodle / Via reddit.com

3. This mom who prioritized her boyfriend over her daughter:

Text: A parent explains not letting their daughter have seconds to ensure their boyfriend, who provides food, gets enough to eat first
u/notcrunchymomof1 / Via reddit.com

4. This mom who refused to cut up a high choke-risk food for her toddler:

Parent&#x27;s post of a child&#x27;s lunch tray with peanut butter and jelly sandwich, crackers, grapes, and a cookie
u/No-Strawberry-5804 / Via reddit.com

5. This mom who brought her 10-month-old baby to a rave, and then complained about people not being accommodating enough:

Image of a text conversation discussing personal disapproval of bringing a baby to a noisy environment such as a rave
u/FlaxwenchPromise / Via reddit.com

6. This mom who had way too much trust in her "crunchy mom friends":

Screenshot of a social media post asking for advice on a baby product with mixed feedback due to potential toxic ingredients
u/heyfreesamples / Via reddit.com

7. This mom who thought trapping her daughter in her bed was a GREAT idea:

Parent&#x27;s DIY crib modification for child&#x27;s safety and improved sleep, with a zippered mesh cover on top
u/More_Space1484 / Via reddit.com

8. This mom who thought their infant would understand a "firm NO":

Post: A new parent shares frustration about their baby having tantrums and seeks advice, noting that firm &#x27;NO&#x27;s aren&#x27;t effective
u/cowsarehotterthanyou / Via reddit.com

9. This mom who tried to pawn their teenager off on a stranger from Facebook because of her marital issues:

Post seeking family support for daughter, mentions trust issues with her father, and requests help from the community
u/yeehaunt / Via reddit.com

10. This mom who shamed every woman who's unable to breastfeed:

Post discussing the challenges and opinions on breastfeeding and seeking agreement or disagreement from others
u/HeyTherePerf / Via reddit.com

11. This mom who proudly carried her gun around while carrying her baby at the same time:

Forum post asking for advice on carrying essentials with a baby, discussing methods for convenience and safety
u/Fit_Employee_2999 / Via reddit.com

12. This mom who insisted on giving newborn babies goat's milk:

Social media screenshot of a conversation about using goat&#x27;s milk for infant feeding, with positive feedback from a reader
u/mehpeach / Via reddit.com

13. This mom who gave her child a "whooping" for not wanting to separate from her:

A social media screenshot discussing a parent&#x27;s concern about their child&#x27;s behavior when dropped off at school
u/chunkopunk / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, this mom who shouldn't have even had to ask this question:

Question about whether a niece should let her boyfriend, a convicted sex offender, stay over during the eclipse; concerns due to kids in home
u/yayscienceteachers / Via reddit.com