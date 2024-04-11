    17 Painfully Infuriating Photos That'll Make Your Rage Levels Skyrocket To The High Heavens

    "Do NOT interact with my pregnant wife for ANY reason."

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. "My husband is a repair technician working on their fridge."

    Handwritten note with instructions for a delivery person taped to a door, personal details obscured
    u/GilbertTheCrunch / Via reddit.com

    2. "Can't believe my view on the plane."

    Two passengers intertwined and laying on a plane
    u/ReBol2n / Via reddit.com

    3. "Entire library is empty. Random girl came and sat RIGHT next to me."

    An empty library with a person&#x27;s belongings on the next table
    u/Dry-Supermarket-9652 / Via reddit.com

    4. "My cousin and her kid are staying with us for a while, and this is what she usually gives her 5-year-old son for breakfast."

    Half-eaten chocolate bar on a plate beside a tablet showing a YouTube video
    u/Caturtle_21 / Via reddit.com

    5. "We all know about 'shrinkflation.' Can I coin the term 'trickflation?'"

    Two soda cans with the same amount of liquid and one for a higher price
    u/inasimplerhyme / Via reddit.com

    6. "Someone dared to put their foot on my arm rest on a flight."

    Person&#x27;s sock-covered foot wedged between airplane seats, humorously appearing hand-like
    u/Top_Particular_741 / Via reddit.com

    7. "Took my parents out to dinner for my birthday but they leave every 30 minutes to smoke."

    Two glasses of beverage with a pizza on a table, menus featuring Italian landmarks are visible
    u/Kannahayabusa12 / Via reddit.com

    8. "My wife found this in the break room today."

    Handwritten note saying &quot;Closing early due to undependable teenagers. SORRY&quot; on a table
    u/megaman368 / Via reddit.com

    9. "Received a paw print after putting our cat down. This is not our cat. Our cat is a polydactyl and has five toes in her back paws."

    Circular object with raised paw print and &quot;SNOWBELL&quot; text, suggesting a pet keepsake
    u/liraelsfire / Via reddit.com

    10. "My boyfriend can't make anything for himself."

    A screenshot of a humorous text conversation where one person persistently offers tea, while the other repeatedly declines
    u/Hot-Pear-2195 / Via reddit.com

    11. "What my roommate bought for her turn to replace the dish soap."

    Person holding a tiny Palmolive dish soap bottle over a sink
    u/sproutycritter / Via reddit.com

    12. "My mother-in-law sterilized my daughter's bottles in a pot of boiling water."

    Melted baby bottle on a fabric surface, showcasing deformation from heat
    u/SnuffleWumpkins / Via reddit.com

    13. "I found this note in the elevator at my hotel."

    Handwritten notes on a crumpled paper list various issues with HVAC and renovations, marked with checkmarks and circles
    u/iroczcamaro22 / Via reddit.com

    14. "I had an exam."

    Smartphone screenshot showing a notification about a missed alarm due to low volume, with Bluetooth and data toggled on
    u/Plane_Huckleberry100 / Via reddit.com

    15. "My house burned down two months ago, and I'm in a fight with the insurance company. My neighbor has concerns."

    Screenshot of a text conversation with a neighbor expressing concern over an issue and asking about an insurance plan
    u/Southern_Activity177 / Via reddit.com

    16. "The 'suggested tips' section on the receipt from the hipster bar we were just at."

    Receipt shows suggested tips of 99%, 25%, and 75% with unusually high tip amounts
    u/NineDayOldDiarrhea / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, "My husband said he stopped pissing off the deck at night..."

    Footprints on the edge of a patio
    u/No-Ad-3635 avataru/No-Ad-3635 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating