1.
This eerie cloud-like figure floating around someone's neighborhood:
2.
This beach penis (aka razor clam):
I feel like I'm gonna get in trouble for looking at it:
3.
This fish with two faces:
4.
This hexagonal pattern someone woke up to on their chest:
5.
And this puncture wound/cross of blood someone else woke up to on their calve:
6.
This carnival that only had 11 people on opening night:
7.
This firework that gave me existential dread:
8.
This apple someone bought from the grocery store that had a slice cut out of it (and put back in):
9.
This reporter getting his beard caressed by Shaq:
It really just kept going:
10.
This fish that hides in the anus of sea cucumbers:
11.
This photocopy image someone had slipped under their hotel door:
12.
This dead bird someone found in the center of their rug:
13.
This long hair someone has to keep plucking on their finger:
14.
This person's new closet that has some weird, tired eyes on its door:
15.
And finally, this extremely creepy wrong email someone received: