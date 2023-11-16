Skip To Content
    "I Couldn't Help But Shudder": These 15 Eerie Photos Give Me The Chills

    I think I've been to that carnival in #5 in my nightmares.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This eerie cloud-like figure floating around someone's neighborhood:

    a stray cloud
    u/Well_thats_cool / Via reddit.com

    2. This beach penis (aka razor clam):

    a razor clam
    u/strokeright / Via reddit.com

    3. This fish with two faces:

    a fish with two faces
    u/iamayeshaerotica / Via reddit.com

    4. This hexagonal pattern someone woke up to on their chest:

    tiny red dots on someone&#x27;s skin
    u/Dog-Semen-Enjoyer / Via reddit.com

    5. And this puncture wound/cross of blood someone else woke up to on their calve:

    a red cross on someone&#x27;s skin
    u/Odd-Bookkeeper6326 / Via reddit.com

    6. This carnival that only had 11 people on opening night:

    a deserted carnival
    u/dark_wolf1994 / Via reddit.com

    7. This firework that gave me existential dread:

    closeup of a firework
    u/oMattzera / Via reddit.com

    8. This apple someone bought from the grocery store that had a slice cut out of it (and put back in):

    an apple that had a slice cut out and put back in
    u/Itsmiamiaa / Via reddit.com

    9. This reporter getting his beard caressed by Shaq:

    A reporter getting his beard caressed
    u/PUTINnTRUMP_arrest / Via reddit.com

    10. This fish that hides in the anus of sea cucumbers:

    Closeup of a fish
    u/_Luciferhimself_ / Via reddit.com

    11. This photocopy image someone had slipped under their hotel door:

    a hand with a long finger
    u/caltis / Via reddit.com

    12. This dead bird someone found in the center of their rug:

    a dead bird on someone&#x27;s rug
    u/hhardls4 / Via reddit.com

    13. This long hair someone has to keep plucking on their finger:

    a hand with a really long hair growing out of it
    u/Dizzy777666 / Via reddit.com

    14. This person's new closet that has some weird, tired eyes on its door:

    eyes on someone&#x27;s door
    u/Roaga / Via reddit.com

    15. And finally, this extremely creepy wrong email someone received:

    &quot;We have court tomorrow at 10:00.&quot;
    u/EerilyNormal / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/Weird