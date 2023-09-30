15 Nausea-Inducing Photos That'll Make You Feel Like A Teeny Little Speck Of Dust

The longer I look, the more I spiral.

Daniella Emanuel
Daniella Emanuel

These 15 photos are about to make you feel itty bitty as hell:

1. This bridge in Japan:

u/starrgarita / Via reddit.com

2. This guy's job:

u/Simunai / Via reddit.com

3. This giant emoji sphere in Las Vegas:

u/ryckae / Via reddit.com

4. These construction men who look like LEGOs:

u/YardAccomplished5952 / Via reddit.com

5. This very old photo of the Empire State Building:

u/ClapBombsWheelMoms / Via reddit.com

6. This enormous chunk of stone falling:

u/MINTEDCLICKS / Via reddit.com

7. This eye of the storm in Texas:

u/hankolijo / Via reddit.com

8. This giant Gundam in Japan:

u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com
u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com

9. This rainfall:

u/Odd_Masterpiece9092 / Via reddit.com

10. And this icefall:

u/Mad_Dumpster8566 / Via reddit.com

11. This whale spine:

u/neapolitanbby / Via reddit.com

12. This birds eye view of Buenos Aires after the World Cup final:

u/graciousds / Via reddit.com

13. These redwood trees compared to the person standing beneath them:

u/M17hr4nd1r / Via reddit.com

14. This cloud resembling a human silhouette in Indonesia:

u/iwasasin / Via reddit.com

15. And finally, this Ronald McDonald towering over a rural town:

u/Gnosys00110 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/Megalophobia