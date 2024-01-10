Skip To Content
    15 Perfect, Perfect, Perfect Photos For Anyone Having A Not So Perfect Day

    These provided the first true sense of peace I've felt in the New Year.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This Tesla coil passing through a flower:

    a Tesla coil passing through a flower
    u/maximayy / Via reddit.com

    2. This 3D printer printing a swirling tree:

    A 3D swirling tree
    u/WorldlyBlackberry819 / Via reddit.com

    3. This piece of metal that you'd never know was two parts:

    A person pulling apart a piece of metal
    u/maximayy / Via reddit.com

    4. This before and after of the world's dirtiest sink:

    A dirty sink before and after
    u/EcstaticSociety4040 / Via reddit.com

    5. This vintage lettering set:

    A vintage lettering set
    u/made_by_edgar / Via reddit.com

    6. This perfect light reflection:

    A reflection that looks like a rainbow
    u/maximayy / Via reddit.com

    7. This snoozy trio:

    Three dogs napping
    u/maximayy / Via reddit.com

    8. This laser rust removal:

    Rust being removed by laser
    u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

    9. This hawk enjoying some cuddles:

    Closeup of a hand petting a hawk
    u/swissthoemu / Via reddit.com

    10. This impeccable baklava:

    Baklava
    u/JerkinJosh / Via reddit.com

    11. This aerial view of juggling:

    aerial view of a woman juggling
    u/KaamDeveloper / Via reddit.com
    12. These skillfully folded sheets:

    folded sheets in a cupboard
    u/Mom_is_watching / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who painted a board to make it disappear into its background:

    a painted board
    u/thebigchil73 / Via reddit.com
    a painted board that&#x27;s camouflaged into its background
    u/thebigchil73 / Via reddit.com

    14. This super clear water:

    view from underwater showing clear bubbles
    u/amartyamishraaa / Via reddit.com

    15. And finally, this cartoon-looking cat:

    Closeup of a cat
    u/WorldlyBlackberry819 / Via reddit.com