Everyone has a bad day once in a while. If you're having one right now, maybe these 16 photos from r/mildlyinfuriating will make you realize that things could actually be a lot worse:
1."Where my soundbar remote ended up after my wife shook a cloth outside of a condo window."
2."I work at a small boutique hotel with rooms costing upwards of $1,000 USD/night. This is the toilet paper."
3."I made an appointment for 11:45. It's 1:10 and I haven't been seen."
4."I lost my dad last year, so my mom moved in with me in my condo and has made it her personal project/therapy to beautify my building’s flower beds. [The only problem] is some D-bag keeps stealing them. Some don’t even last two days before being ripped out. She’s about ready to give up."
5."This was the 'sink' in a restaurant."
6."I asked my boyfriend to freeze the leftover meat, and this is how he did it."
7."*Stares in tired.*"
8."I ordered a pizza and they forgot the SAUCE."
9."My 'walk-in' clinic doesn't take walk-ins..."
10."People are desperately trying to access my wife's Hotmail account."
11."Went to an AJR concert. This was my view."
12."A lady was going aisle to aisle with her child, encouraging them to pull things off shelves and play with them."
13."My burger patty was empty."
14."How my weekend went."
15."My new desk at work."
16.And finally, "Fell down the stairs and landed on my elbow. Now it looks like a boob."